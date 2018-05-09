 »   »   » Arshi Khan Reveals Why She Was Upset With Vikas Gupta; Says Stop Being Silly!

Arshi Didn’t Attend Vikas’ Birthday Party

Vikas' best friend, Arshi Khan's absence at the party set many tongues wagging. Vikas even clarified to Arshi and ViRshi fans that he had invited Arshi to his birthday but she chose not to come.

Arshi Blocked Vikas & His Mother On Social Media!

He also mentioned that since Arshi blocked him and his mother, he returned the favour and blocked Arshi. He also revealed that Arshi was upset that he replied to a few birthday wishes and not to her message.

The Producer Clarifies

The producer wrote, "For all the Arshian and virshi fans ✌️who continue to troll and bash. Arshi was invited to the party , she chose not to come . She was upset that I replied to a few birthday wishes . So she blocked me , my mom as well 🙂 Yes I have returned the favour. Continue with Negativity."

Arshi Upset With Vikas Because Of Shilpa!

Vikas had replied to Shilpa's birthday message. Since Arshi was not cordial with Shilpa during last days in the Bigg Boss house, many thought it was because of Shilpa, Arshi was upset with Vikas.

Arshi Clarifies Why She Was Upset With Vikas

Now, Arshi took to social media and revealed that although she and Vikas are not together, she loves his mom and they are strong. She didn't unfollow and wasn't upset that he thanked others, but she was upset that her fans were left out.

Arshi Says, ‘Stop Being Silly’

The Bigg Boss 11 contestant wrote, "Vikas or Arshi saath me nahi but Arshi or Vikas mom aaj bhi strong hai bcz I ❤ her. Didn't unfollow, wasnt upset dat he thanked others but because my fans were left out. When there's no love for your friendship there's no love at all. Also, stop being silly. #VikasArshi."