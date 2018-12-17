 »   »   »  Asian Viewers Television Awards 2018: Surbhi Chandna, Harshad Chopda & Others Bag Awards!

Reality Programme Of The Year

Nominations



• Bigg Boss

• Indian Idol

• Dance +

Winner: Sony TV's popular singing reality show, Indian Idol bagged 'Reality programme Of The Year' Award.

Soap Of The Year

Nominations

• Bepannaah

• Ishqbaaz

• Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Winner: Star Plus' show, Ishqbaaz that stars Nakuul Mehta. Kunal Jaisingh, Shrenu Parikh, Mansi Srivastava, Leenesh Mattoo and Surbhi Chandna in the lead roles bagged 'Soap Of The Year' award.

Male Actor of the Year

Nominations

• Harshad Chopda

• Nakuul Mehta

• Ssharad Malhotra

Winner: Harshad Chopda, who played the role of Aditya Hooda on Colors' show Bepannaah, bagged 'Actor of The Year' award.

Female Actor of the Year

Nominations

• Jennifer Winget

• Surbhi Chandna

• Erica Fernandes

Winner: Surbhi Chandna, who plays the role of Anika on Star Plus' show Ishqbaaz, bagged 'Actress Of The Year' Award.

General Entertainment Channel Of The Year

Nominations

• Colors

• Sony Entertainment Television

• Star Plus

• ZEE TV

Winner: Star Plus, the channel that has been topping the TRP chart, won 'General Entertainment Channel Of The Year' Award.

Surbhi Chandna – Actress Of The Year Award

Surbhi, who bagged ‘Actress Of The Year' Awards, shared a few pictures and wrote, "Sparkling Night at #asianviewerstelevisionawards2018 in London.. met quite a lot of lovely London People , dear friends and had a whale of a time , didn't feel exhaustion one bit bagged two awards for the Best Actor (female) and Soap of the Year (Ishqbaaaz) . Kudos to the team at #AVTA for putting up a lovely show and for having me over. Thankyou for the love and warmth ♥️" - (sic)