Asian Viewers Television Awards 2018: Surbhi Chandna, Harshad Chopda & Others Bag Awards!

By
    The fifth annual Asian Viewers Television Awards (AVTA) 2018 was held yesterday (December 15), in London. AVTA is the only event of its kind to celebrate talent from the UK Asian television industry. The event was hosted by Karan Tacker. The gorgeous Ishqbaaz actress, Surbhi Chandna graced the awards ceremony. The actress looked stunning in a metallic pantsuit. While Karan shared a few pictures and videos from the awards ceremony on his Instagram story, Surbhi shared a few pictures on her Instagram account.

    Karan and Surbhi were also seen posing for the shutterbugs at the event. Check out the list of nominations and winners!

    Reality Programme Of The Year

    Nominations

    • Bigg Boss
    • Indian Idol
    • Dance +

    Winner: Sony TV's popular singing reality show, Indian Idol bagged 'Reality programme Of The Year' Award.

    Soap Of The Year

    Nominations

    • Bepannaah
    • Ishqbaaz
    • Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

    Winner: Star Plus' show, Ishqbaaz that stars Nakuul Mehta. Kunal Jaisingh, Shrenu Parikh, Mansi Srivastava, Leenesh Mattoo and Surbhi Chandna in the lead roles bagged 'Soap Of The Year' award.

    Male Actor of the Year

    Nominations

    • Harshad Chopda
    • Nakuul Mehta
    • Ssharad Malhotra

    Winner: Harshad Chopda, who played the role of Aditya Hooda on Colors' show Bepannaah, bagged 'Actor of The Year' award.

    Female Actor of the Year

    Nominations

    • Jennifer Winget
    • Surbhi Chandna
    • Erica Fernandes

    Winner: Surbhi Chandna, who plays the role of Anika on Star Plus' show Ishqbaaz, bagged 'Actress Of The Year' Award.

    General Entertainment Channel Of The Year

    Nominations

    • Colors
    • Sony Entertainment Television
    • Star Plus
    • ZEE TV

    Winner: Star Plus, the channel that has been topping the TRP chart, won 'General Entertainment Channel Of The Year' Award.

    Surbhi Chandna – Actress Of The Year Award

    Surbhi, who bagged ‘Actress Of The Year' Awards, shared a few pictures and wrote, "Sparkling Night at #asianviewerstelevisionawards2018 in London.. met quite a lot of lovely London People , dear friends and had a whale of a time , didn't feel exhaustion one bit bagged two awards for the Best Actor (female) and Soap of the Year (Ishqbaaaz) . Kudos to the team at #AVTA for putting up a lovely show and for having me over. Thankyou for the love and warmth ♥️" - (sic)

    Hum TV, Aaj Tak, Geo News and B4U Music also bagged awards at AVTA. Javed Hussain from Media Reach was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his incredible work in the media industry.

    Story first published: Monday, December 17, 2018, 0:32 [IST]
