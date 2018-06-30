English
Happy Birthday Avika Gor! Here Are Interesting Facts About The Balika Vadhu Actress

Posted By:
    Avika 'Sameer' Gor gained recognition after essaying the role of young Anandi on the show, Balika Vadhu. After the show, Avika became one of the popular young artists on the small screen. She then played the role of Roli on the show, Sasural Simar Ka, which also became a hit. The actress was last seen on Laado as Anushkha. She will next be seen on stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. Well, we must say that Avika has come a long way from her childhood days.

    The actress is ringing her birthday today (June 30). On account of her birthday, let's have a look at some of the interesting facts about Avika which you might not know!

    Interesting Facts About Avika

    # Avika's mother tongue is Gujarati.
    # She has also done modelling for the kids fashion brand - Gini & Jony.
    # Even before Balika Vadhu, the actress was featured in on NDTV Imagine's Raajkumar Aaryyan as Rajkumari Bhairavi, in 2008.

    What Avika Loves

    # Apart from acting and dancing, the actress is learning guitar, Casio and Indian classical songs.
    # She loves travelling.
    # Avika is a big foodie and loves potatoes and junk foods. She loves Pav Bhaaji and ice creams.

    The Actress’ Love For Tattoos

    # She is a pet lover and has a dog named Shiroo.
    # The actress loves tattoos. She has got the name of her dog etched on back of her neck, and three more tattoos on her body - one on her wrist, one above ankle of her leg and another one near collar bone.

    Avika’s Fitness Secret

    # She hits gym and follows her exercise routines religiously. She keeps herself fit by dancing as well.
    # Avika has Asthma, regardless of which she doesn't give up on her work schedules.

    The Actress Won The 'Face Of The Year' Award

    # The Balika Vadhu actress is involved in various social events for awareness like campaign for child marriage.
    # Avika is the only actress to won the 'Face of the Year' award in Vietnam.

    Story first published: Saturday, June 30, 2018
