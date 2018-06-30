 »   »   »  Happy Birthday Avika Gor! Here Are Interesting Facts About The Balika Vadhu Actress

Interesting Facts About Avika

# Avika's mother tongue is Gujarati.

# She has also done modelling for the kids fashion brand - Gini & Jony.

# Even before Balika Vadhu, the actress was featured in on NDTV Imagine's Raajkumar Aaryyan as Rajkumari Bhairavi, in 2008.

What Avika Loves

# Apart from acting and dancing, the actress is learning guitar, Casio and Indian classical songs.

# She loves travelling.

# Avika is a big foodie and loves potatoes and junk foods. She loves Pav Bhaaji and ice creams.

The Actress’ Love For Tattoos

# She is a pet lover and has a dog named Shiroo.

# The actress loves tattoos. She has got the name of her dog etched on back of her neck, and three more tattoos on her body - one on her wrist, one above ankle of her leg and another one near collar bone.

Avika’s Fitness Secret

# She hits gym and follows her exercise routines religiously. She keeps herself fit by dancing as well.

# Avika has Asthma, regardless of which she doesn't give up on her work schedules.

The Actress Won The 'Face Of The Year' Award

# The Balika Vadhu actress is involved in various social events for awareness like campaign for child marriage.

# Avika is the only actress to won the 'Face of the Year' award in Vietnam.