 »   »   » Ladoo’s Avika Gor Finalised For Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 9!

Colors' upcoming stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi is in news these days. It is being said that the ninth season will also be hosted by Rohit Shetty. The shooting of the show will begin from July and the team will travel to Argentina.
Many names are doing the rounds regarding the participants of the show. It is being said that Shamita Shetty and Sreesath are the first two contestants of the show. Also, there were reports that Zain Imam has been finalised for the show. Now, another contestant, Ladoo actress, Avika Gor has been finalised!
Why Avika Gave A Nod To KKK 9?
Avika told TOI that she was approached earlier for the other seasons as well. But due to prior commitments like her show Sasural Simar Ka and the southern projects, she couldn't be a part of the stunt-based reality show. She added that this year it was practical and possible, so she immediately gave a nod.
Being On KKK Will Be A Challenge
She says being part of the show will be a challenge for her. She was quoted by TOI as saying, "I am an adventure junkie, but honestly, even if a person is adventurous, there is something or the other that he or she is scared of and in Khatron Ke Khiladi there is no mercy."
Avika Says
The actress further added, "I have always been the youngest and the most pampered on the sets. Here it's a competition, this show will be a challenge for me."
The Actress Is Thrilled To Be Part Of KKK 9
The Ladoo actress is thrilled to be part of the show and feels that the show will be a test of her strengths, "I have no phobias as such, just a little scared of creepy crawly creatures, they aren't cute at all."
KKK Will Test Her Strengths
She further added, "This show will be a test of my strengths. I am going with a lot of hopes. I will face all my fears with complete control, focus and confidence."
Avika Was To Walk Cannes This Year
Avika made her Cannes debut last year. They were supposed to go this year as well, but the plan got cancelled. Talking about the same, the actress said, "We were supposed to go this year as well, my hotel and flight reservations were done."
Why Avika Cancelled Cannes Plan?
"I was supposed to attend a press conference and walk the red carpet as I was one of the invitees to a friend's screening. Four-five of us were supposed to go, but one of them cancelled and everybody else did after that. I was very sad because we couldn't go. But I am sure next year I will be there."
