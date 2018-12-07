 »   »   »  Baahubali Trio, Sonam-Rhea To Grace Koffee With Karan;Prabhas Agreed To Appear Only For This Reason!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Recently, Arjun Kapoor and Jhanvi Kapoor made it to Koffee couch on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan. Sara Ali Khan too graced the couch along with her father Saif Ali Khan. According to Mid-day report, the film-maker is getting Baahubali trio - superstars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati and director SS Rajamouli - to make their debut on the show. Not just them, it is also being said that the siblings - Sonam and Rhea Kapoor, will appear on the show!
Check out what's in store in the upcoming episodes on Karan Johar's chat show!
Why Prabhas Agreed To Appear On Koffee With Karan?
About Baahubali trio making it to Koffee couch, a source told Mid-day, "Given that they are the minds behind the biggest Indian film and have gained pan-India popularity, KJo wanted them to feature on the show. Prabhas, who is otherwise media-shy, agreed to make an appearance only as a mark of his respect for Karan."
Baahubali Trio To Reveal Interesting Nuggets!
The source further added, "The episode will be shot later this month. Prabhas, Rana and Rajamouli will trace the journey of Baahubali while revealing several interesting nuggets that the audience may not be aware of. It won't be surprising if Karan also taps into Prabhas's personal life and his single status. This will be the first time that stars from the Telugu film industry will grace the show."
Sonam Kapoor On Koffee Couch!
Sonam has been a regular on Koffee With Karan (KWK) in the last three seasons. Apparently, the actress will be appearing along with her sister, who is also her best friend in the sixth season as well!
Sonam To Grace The Show With Sister Rhea
A source was quoted by DNA as saying, "They know everything about each other and Rhea is Sonam's biggest confidante. So, there will be many secrets spilling out for sure. Also, this is the Veere Di Wedding actress' first episode on KWK post her wedding, so there will be many details from the nuptials, which nobody knows about."
Sonam’s Upcoming Projects
Post Koffee With Karan shooting, she will be resume shoot for The Zoya Factor. The source added, "Once she completes it, she will get busy with the release of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and the pre-production of her next venture."
