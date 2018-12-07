 »   »   »  Baahubali Trio, Sonam-Rhea To Grace Koffee With Karan;Prabhas Agreed To Appear Only For This Reason!

Why Prabhas Agreed To Appear On Koffee With Karan?

About Baahubali trio making it to Koffee couch, a source told Mid-day, "Given that they are the minds behind the biggest Indian film and have gained pan-India popularity, KJo wanted them to feature on the show. Prabhas, who is otherwise media-shy, agreed to make an appearance only as a mark of his respect for Karan."

Baahubali Trio To Reveal Interesting Nuggets!

The source further added, "The episode will be shot later this month. Prabhas, Rana and Rajamouli will trace the journey of Baahubali while revealing several interesting nuggets that the audience may not be aware of. It won't be surprising if Karan also taps into Prabhas's personal life and his single status. This will be the first time that stars from the Telugu film industry will grace the show."

Sonam Kapoor On Koffee Couch!

Sonam has been a regular on Koffee With Karan (KWK) in the last three seasons. Apparently, the actress will be appearing along with her sister, who is also her best friend in the sixth season as well!

Sonam To Grace The Show With Sister Rhea

A source was quoted by DNA as saying, "They know everything about each other and Rhea is Sonam's biggest confidante. So, there will be many secrets spilling out for sure. Also, this is the Veere Di Wedding actress' first episode on KWK post her wedding, so there will be many details from the nuptials, which nobody knows about."

Sonam’s Upcoming Projects

Post Koffee With Karan shooting, she will be resume shoot for The Zoya Factor. The source added, "Once she completes it, she will get busy with the release of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and the pre-production of her next venture."