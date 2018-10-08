 »   »   »  Bade Acche Lagte Hai’s Chahatt Khanna’s Hubby Says NO To Divorce; Feels His Wife Is Being Instigated

When Was The Last Time Farhan Met Chahatt?

Farhan revealed to Pinkvilla the details of the last time he'd met his wife Chahatt. He said, "The last time I met my wife was on July 18, 2018, after spending the night over at her parent's place as she insisted on going to her parent's place for her birthday. Then directly after my family disappeared on September 9, post the high court petition."

Why Was He Seen In The Court?

When asked regarding him being seen in the court, he said, "I went to the court to find my family as I apprehended that someone has hold of my family or instigated my wife or she is in a problem, she can't walk out from."

Summons Were Stuck On The Door

When asked whether he has been forced into divorce or his wife has asked for one, Farhan told the entertainment portal, "Summons were stuck on the door of our home which had my wife's name on it. That's when I informed my close ones and I got a lawyer on board to safeguard my wife and my children & my interest."

He Says He Loves His Family!

"When my lawyers went to the police station with me, I was told by the lady senior to drop the matter & give a divorce or else the FIR would go through. To which, I completely denied saying I love my family & I shall not. No copy of complaint was shown until now."

“I Shall Wait For Them For Eternity”

When asked if the divorce happened, and about the details of his daughters' custody, he said, "We have two daughters. They are our children. We are a family. The question of custody doesn't arise as I am not willing to give up on my family ever. I shall wait for them for eternity. We are married under Islamic laws. We had a 'nikaah'. Yes, that makes me first custodian but the source of our children is my wife. As I mentioned we are a family."