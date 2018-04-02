 »   »   » Bandgi Kalra & Puneesh Sharma Say Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Are Couple Goals For Them!

Bandgi & Puneesh

Bandgi and Puneesh moved in together in a bungalow in Mumbai, as the latter decided to relocate from Delhi to pursue his career in Mumbai. Bandgi was quoted by TOI as saying, "Puneesh used to stay in hotels whenever he came to Mumbai."

Puneesh & Bandgi In Live-in Relationship!

"After we found that we were compatible with each other, we realized that it was no point in maintaining a long distance relationship. We would have easily grown apart if he had continued staying in Delhi and I, in Mumbai. Live-in is the best solution as we want to get to know each other well and be ready to take our relationship to the next level."

Bandgi & Puneesh Were Not Thrown Out Of The House

It has to be recalled that in February (2018), there were rumours of them being thrown out of their house. Bandgi squashed the rumours, "Nothing like this has happened. We are happy with the place and the owner even visits us. The society, too, has no problem with us living-in together."

When Are They Getting Married?

When asked as to when they are getting married, Puneesh said that (now) they are as good as being married and do not need a stamp to get married! They are happy staying together. He adds that they have known each other for just six months and it's too soon to think about marriage right now.

Puneesh Says

He further added, "In fact, my parents are happy that we are together. Bandgi will see to it that I am disciplined. I was missing her very much after the show got over. The thought of living separately in different cities was too much to ask for."

'What's The Need Of Getting Married?'

Bandgi too, echoed the same, "What's the need of getting married? Shaadi karke saath hi rehna hai. Woh ab bhi reh rahe hain." She further added, "My parents haven't said anything about my staying with Puneesh, so I am assuming that they are okay with it."

'Marriage Is Just A Formality These Days'

"Marriage is just a formality these days. It's important to be compatible. We wanted to discover how we will be with each other when we face the outside world. In the house, it was only a few people with us and we had to face them."

'Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma Are Couple Goals For Us'

Recently, Bandgi and Puneesh were trolled for copying Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. When asked regarding the same, Bandgi said, "Of course, it was copied. But we weren't trying to be compared with them (Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma). We like how they are as a couple. They are couple goals for us and we - as fans - just tried to recreate that."

Bandgi & Puneesh Want To Focus On Their Careers

Right now, the couple says that they want to focus on their careers. There are reports that Bandgi has got a few film and television show offers. Regarding the same Bandgi was quoted by HT as saying, "While Puneesh is keen on doing TV, I am still deciding whether I should begin with films or TV as I have offers from both industries. Whatever we decide, we will finalise soon and start shooting from May or June."

Puneesh Is Choosy!

On the other hand Puneesh told HT, "I am a little choosy when it comes to saying yes to a show or a character on television. My choice will act as an image builder for me."

Puneesh & Bandgi Are Offered Shows

He further added, "And I don't want to take chances with it. There are a few offers but I am taking time to say yes. We also have been offered shows together, but nothing has been finalised yet."