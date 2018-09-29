 »   »   »  Bandgi Kalra TROLLED For Calling Bigg Boss 12’s Dipika Kakar A Worst Performer & Weak Person!

Bandgi Calls Dipika Worst Performer; Later Deletes The Tweet!

Bandgi tweeted, "I think @ms_dipika was the worst performer of the task today. It was a very bad behaviour !! Not expected from you." - (sic). Well, this didn't go well with the fans, and within no time, she was trolled by fans!

Fans Troll Bandgi!

Fans felt Dipika is performing better than Bandgi. They trolled Bandgi for faking her romance with her inmate Puneesh Sharma. Bandgi later deleted her tweet, and revealed her favourite of Bigg Boss 12. She wrote, "First ever tweet on BB12 : My personal favourites til date are •• Neha Pendse , Karanvir Bohra & Jasleen !! What they have in common is they look sorted , playing with dignity & calmness ❤️ @KVBohra @NehaPendse1 @ColorsTV." - (sic)

Did Bandgi Just Call Dipika, A Weak Person?

When one of the fans asked her, "Sorry ma'am... What expectations do uh have from her... She is Dipika and not Simar ... She is strong opinionated with the belief in the theroy of 'Tit for Tat'... Life is a circle so what goes around comes around...," Bandgi wrote, "Expecting nothing and doing worst is the personality of a weak person 👎🏻👎🏻👎🏻👎🏻." - (sic)

Fans Troll Bandgi For Calling Dipika A Worst Performer & Weak Person!

Looks like Bandgi forgot to delete this comment! She was not spared by trolls. One of the fans commented, "Not like u Jo ghar me rahne me liye gandigi falia rahi h ,#Deepika she is best person bigg boss ,even every is better than u ,Jo dirty kam Nahi karte ghar me rahne ke liye ,what u have done."

Another fan commented, "@Bandgi tum to chup hi raho....! Kkkk tum to khud punish or silpa ki chamchi bani firti thi....! So apna muh band hi rakho kkk gandgi lol😂" - (sic)

Fans Ask Her To Stand By What She Said, Reminds Her Of Her Fake Romance!

Another user asked about her previous tweet, which she had deleted, "Wer is your tweet @BandgiK ??? Have some guts to stand by wat u said till the end." - (sic)

An user commented on Bandgi and Puneesh's romance and wrote, "According to your tweet @BandgiK you are also week personality you did nothing in biggboss11.@ms_dipike and her team mate played with grace.you did only bathroom s*x and kissing scene with puneesh and your tweet show your mentality how do you think??" - (sic)