 »   »   » WOAH! Barun Sobti Is Back With Ekta Kapoor’s Web Series!

Barun To Star In A Web Series!

We are sure that Barun's fans are eagerly waiting to watch the actor on-screen again! But this time the actor will not be seen on any television show, but on a web series!

Barun In Ekta Kapoor’s Web Series!

Yes! He will be seen in Ekta Kapoor's web series. Apparently, the actor is all set to return to digital space with ALT Balaji's show, Dysfunctional Family - the show which is based on two brothers and how a disagreement leads to a major family falling out.

Kay Kay Menon To Join Barun!

It is being said that the show will also have Bollywood actor, Kay Kay Menon. The show is expected to go on floor soon! Well, we are sure that the viewers are eagerly waiting to watch Barun on Ekta's show!

Barun Wants To Do Finite Show!

Meanwhile, Barun had said in an interview that he is looking for a finite show. He was quoted by IE as saying, "But we need to look at finite stuff because we need to know what we are getting into. We can't be writing tracks very week based on the ratings."

‘I Will Go For The Best Content, Irrespective Of The Medium’

When asked whether he chooses to continue his television career, he had said, "Of course, that's the idea. But I haven't signed anything new right now. I haven't figured out yet how I want to position my career (whether the TV take a backseat due to career in films). But I think I will go for the best content, irrespective of the medium."

Barun Is Writing A Script!

He had also said that apart from acting, writing interests him a lot, and he has been developing a script from some time now. He said, "I am writing something. Nothing serious has come out yet, but yes I am writing a script. It should be ready by next year."