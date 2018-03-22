 »   »   » Barun Sobti & Kay Kay Menon In ALT Balaji’s Web Series 'The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family’

Barun Sobti & Kay Kay Menon In The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family

Apparently, Kay Kay Menon and Barun Sobti will appear in Alt Balaji's web series is titled ‘The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family'. While Kay Kay will be seen essaying the role of elder brother to Barun (Vikram), Barun will be seen as his younger brother, Samar.

Kay Kay & Barun’s Characters

It is being said that Kay Kay's character is driven by ambition and passion; while Barun's character believes on decisions driven by his heart and doesn't like restrictions.

It’s Kay Kay’s Digital Debut

This will be Kay Kay debut in the digital world, but for Barun it will be the second show as he was earlier seen in Gul Khan's web series, Tanhaiyan that starred Surbhi Jyoti. The web series was a super hit.

Kay Kay Menon

Kay Kay was quoted by an entertainment portal as saying, "The story and screenplay of the show is extremely well done. The makers have achieved a difficult feat in exploring the relationships of a dysfunctional family without it being 'in your face' and 'abrasively filmy'."

The Bollywood Actor Says ALT Balaji Has A Wonderful Team

"ALT Balaji has a wonderful team, full of beans, led by the enthusiastic energy of Ekta Kapoor! It feels great to be associated with a project like this that has the makings of a very enjoyable web series."

Barun Is Looking Forward To The Challenge!

Barun seemed excited about the show. He said, "It's a kind of script that requires the actors to perform really well. I am looking forward to the challenge."

The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family

Apparently, the story of The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family revolves around two brothers and how the tension between them leads to a family dispute. The show focuses on the ups and downs of their relationship that leads to a deadly dysfunctional family.