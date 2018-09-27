 »   »   »  Barun Sobti & Kay Kay Menon’s The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family Teaser Is Out & It’s Funny!

Ekta Kapoor's upcoming web series, The Great Indian Dysfunctional Family features Kay Kay Menon, Barun Sobti, Eisha Chopra, Swaroop Sampat and Shriswara Dubey amongst others. The show throws light on the dysfunctionalities and imperfections of the Ranawats. As the story progresses, the viewers will get to watch the dark secrets of the family members that have been hidden for years and unknown to them. Its witty and intriguing storytelling, along with power-packed performances will surely keep the viewers glued to the show!

The makers recently released the teaser of the show and we must say, it's funny! In the video, Kay Kay Menon and Barun Sobti, along with the family members, are seen getting ready for a family photograph. Swaroop Sampat tells the photographer that it should look like a picture perfect family, but then they hear a noise and all of them get distracted, while the photographer clicks the picture!

Ekta shared the video and wrote, "Imperfection is what makes a family perfect, or maybe NOT. Meet the Ranawats!#TheGreatIndianDysfunctionalFamily streaming 10th October on @altbalaji#ALTBalajiOriginal @kaykaymenon02 @Shriswara #eishachopra @sanayapithawala @tansworld." The show will be aired on ALT Balaji from October 10, 2018.

On the show, Barun and Kay Kay will be seen playing brothers. Kay Kay will be seen essaying the role of an elder brother (Vikram) to Barun. His character is driven by ambition and passion. On the other hand, Barun will be seen as his younger brother, Samar, who believes in the decisions that are driven by his heart and doesn't like restrictions.

The show will be Kay Kay's debut in the digital world, while this will be Barun's second web series (he was previously seen on Gul Khan's Tanhaiyan).

Well, we are sure that this will be an interesting show to watch! What say, guys? Hit the comment box to share your views.

