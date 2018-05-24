 »   »   » After Arshi Khan & Rakhi Sawant, Barun Sobti & Zain Imam Shoot For Rajeev’s Show Juzz Baat

Arshi Looks Beautiful In The Pink Sari

For the show, Arshi looked beautiful in a pink Kanjeevaram sari, while Rakhi donned a black evening dress. Arshi shared a few pictures from the sets on her social networking account. She also shared her entry video! Arshi entered the show with her favourite song, ‘Mere rashke qamar'.

Rakhi Sawant On Juzz Baat

Talking about being the guest of the chat show, Rakhi was quoted by TOI as saying, "I am very excited. Two chillies, Arshi and I, are going to be seen on the show, we had a lot of fun."

Rakhi & Arshi On Rajeev’s Chat Show

She further added, "I will call myself a green chilli and Arshi a red one. Lots of controversial and emotional questions are asked on the show, so I was mentally prepared to tackle the tough questions."

Rakhi Says Arshi Is Her Best Friend!

When asked about her experience of being on the show with Arshi, Rakhi said, "Arshi is my best friend. You have to watch the show to see how much we enjoyed."

Arshi Is Happy To Be Part Of The Show

Arshi too, is excited to be part of the show. She told the leading daily, "I am very happy that I am on Rajeev Khandelwal's show. My fans will get to know a lot of things about me."

Rakhi & Arshi Share A Good Bond

About her bond with Rakhi, Arshi said, "Rakhi and I share a good bond. People ask me If I am her friend, I say no to them as she is a senior and there's a lot of respect."

It’s Going To Be Fun Episode!

Well, we are sure that it is going to be one hell of an episode with both of them on the show. Not just the viewers, we are sure that the host too would have had a good time shooting with the two fearless personalities!

Barun Sobti & Zain Imam On Juzz Baat

Recently, the handsome hunks of television industry, Barun Sobti and Zain Imam also shot for the episode. The Naamkaran actor shared a picture snapped with Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 actor and captioned it, "What's coming up @zeetv." - (sic)

Barun & Zain On Rajeev’s Chat Show

Sandip Sikcand also shared a picture and wrote, "One of the best episodes that we got today 😁😁😁 thank you @zainimam_official and Barun Sobti ❤️❤️ fun, laughter and lots of masti coming this Sunday 27th on Juzzbaatt 👍🏼." - (sic)

Juzz Baat

Well, we are waiting for both the episodes to be aired as it's going to be a lot of fun! What say guys - hit the comment box to share your views.