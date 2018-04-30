 »   »   » Baware Nain Plot Revealed! Not Drashti, But Devoleena Is The Front-runner For The Lead Role!

Recently, there were reports that Shakti Arora will be seen on Colors upcoming show produced by Sphere Origins, which is tentatively titled Baware Nain. It was also said that the show will be based on extra-marital affairs.

Apparently, Shakti has already shot for a mock shoot. Drashti Dhami, who was last seen on Colors' Pardes Mein Hain Mera Dil, has been roped in for the show. Brahmarakshas actor, Aham Sharma will also be seen on the show.

Not Drashti, But Devoleena Is The Front-runner For The Lead Role But, according to the latest report, not Drashti, but Devoleena is the front-runner for the lead role. Drashti's part will be a significant cameo. Devoleena has shot the pilot episode with Shakti Arora. Plot Of Baware Nain: Aham & Drashti Play A Couple According to Bollywoodlife report, "Aham Sharma and Drashti Dhami will be husband and wife on the show but Drashti's character will die soon. She has a cameo." Drashti’s Heart Transplanted To Devoleena "Her heart will be transplanted to Devoleena Bhattacharjee who will be in love with Shakti Arora. Later, even Aham will start falling in love with Devoleena and a love triangle will happen." Aham To Play A Grey Character! It is being said that Aham has a grey character on the show. When Devoleena was asked about the show, she told the entertainment portal, "I cannot comment anything on this right now." Baware Nain Story Similar To Dil Ne Jise Apna Kaha! Well, the plot sounds (heart transplant) similar to Bollywood film, Dil Ne Jise Apna Kaha, which starred Salman Khan, Bhoomika Chawla and Preeti Zinta. After Preeti meets with an accident, her heart will be transplanted to Bhoomika, who falls in love with Salman.

All channels are coming up with new shows. In fact, Star Plus is planning for a revamp and might witness a few interesting shows. Sony TV too, has interesting line-up of shows, one of them being Salman Khan's Dus Ka Dum.

Now, Colors TV do not want to be left behind. The channel is already topping the TRP chart. Their shows are doing good on the TRP chart. Even Jennifer Winget and Harshad Chopra's Bepannaah is doing well in terms of ratings. With the interesting plot and popular actors roped in for the show, we are sure this show (Baware Nain) might also work out for the channel!

