 »   »   »  BB 12: BIG BREAK-UP! 6 Contestants Nominated; Sree & Anup Re-enter; Dipika Gets Targeted!

3 From Singles Are Nominated

Meanwhile, among singles - Dipika, Jasleen, Srishty and Karanvir are asked to discuss and nominate three of them who are less entertaining. Jasleen, Srishty and Karanvir get nominated.

6 Contestants Nominated For Eviction

So for this week's eviction, Jasleen, Srishty, Karanvir, Saurabh, Urvashi and Saba are nominated. The housemates are upset with the singles' decision, as they wanted Dipika to get nominated. They ask why Srishty and Jasleen didn't fight for themselves. Later, Srishty is seen calling KVB, a fool as again he voluntarily nominated himself, saving Dipika.

Sreesanth & Anup Re-enter The House

At the secret room, Sreesanth and Anup discuss their strategy and cook up a story to tell the housemates. While Anup enters from the confession room, Sreesanth enters from the main door. The housemates are happy to see both of them back in the house. The housemates even ask their feedback.

Anup Calls Dipika Poisonous; Sreesanth Ignores Her!

While Anup call Dipika poisonous, Dipika cries as Sreesanth gives her a cold shoulder! Anup reprimands Jasleen for believing anyone. He even tells KVB that he is too loyal to Dipika for no reason and looking spineless without her. KVB cries and apologises to his wife, and says that he made a wrong choice!

It’s Dipika Vs Housemates

Dipika is seen alone, while a few housemates are with Anup, and some of them are with Sreesanth, discussing with them about the house and housemates. Both of them target Dipika, and clearly, the whole house turn against Dipika.