 »   »   »  BB 12: BIG BREAK-UP! 6 Contestants Nominated; Sree & Anup Re-enter; Dipika Gets Targeted!

Finally, it has happened! The jodis concept has broken! Now, everyone in the house will be seen playing individually. In the Bigg Boss 12 house on Day 29, Bigg Boss shocks the housemates with the announcement of dissolution of jodis. The nomination process starts and Bigg Boss asks the jodis to nominate one amongst them for eviction. During the nomination process, Urvashi and Deepak get into an argument. Urvashi gets nominated. Saba and Somi weep, but later Saba nominates herself. Shivashish tells Saurabh that he is on the show because of him, so he nominates himself.
Romil and Surbhi, who are captains of the house, are safe. They get a special power of saving one and they save Shivashish and nominate Saurabh. They are also asked to select one captain as the jodis are broken. Romil selects Surbhi, who is glad about the decision!
3 From Singles Are Nominated
Meanwhile, among singles - Dipika, Jasleen, Srishty and Karanvir are asked to discuss and nominate three of them who are less entertaining. Jasleen, Srishty and Karanvir get nominated.
6 Contestants Nominated For Eviction
So for this week's eviction, Jasleen, Srishty, Karanvir, Saurabh, Urvashi and Saba are nominated. The housemates are upset with the singles' decision, as they wanted Dipika to get nominated. They ask why Srishty and Jasleen didn't fight for themselves. Later, Srishty is seen calling KVB, a fool as again he voluntarily nominated himself, saving Dipika.
Sreesanth & Anup Re-enter The House
At the secret room, Sreesanth and Anup discuss their strategy and cook up a story to tell the housemates. While Anup enters from the confession room, Sreesanth enters from the main door. The housemates are happy to see both of them back in the house. The housemates even ask their feedback.
Anup Calls Dipika Poisonous; Sreesanth Ignores Her!
While Anup call Dipika poisonous, Dipika cries as Sreesanth gives her a cold shoulder! Anup reprimands Jasleen for believing anyone. He even tells KVB that he is too loyal to Dipika for no reason and looking spineless without her. KVB cries and apologises to his wife, and says that he made a wrong choice!
It’s Dipika Vs Housemates
Dipika is seen alone, while a few housemates are with Anup, and some of them are with Sreesanth, discussing with them about the house and housemates. Both of them target Dipika, and clearly, the whole house turn against Dipika.
