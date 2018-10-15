India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
English
 »   »   »  BB 12: BIG BREAK-UP! 6 Contestants Nominated; Sree & Anup Re-enter; Dipika Gets Targeted!

BB 12: BIG BREAK-UP! 6 Contestants Nominated; Sree & Anup Re-enter; Dipika Gets Targeted!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Finally, it has happened! The jodis concept has broken! Now, everyone in the house will be seen playing individually. In the Bigg Boss 12 house on Day 29, Bigg Boss shocks the housemates with the announcement of dissolution of jodis. The nomination process starts and Bigg Boss asks the jodis to nominate one amongst them for eviction. During the nomination process, Urvashi and Deepak get into an argument. Urvashi gets nominated. Saba and Somi weep, but later Saba nominates herself. Shivashish tells Saurabh that he is on the show because of him, so he nominates himself.

    Romil and Surbhi, who are captains of the house, are safe. They get a special power of saving one and they save Shivashish and nominate Saurabh. They are also asked to select one captain as the jodis are broken. Romil selects Surbhi, who is glad about the decision!

    3 From Singles Are Nominated

    Meanwhile, among singles - Dipika, Jasleen, Srishty and Karanvir are asked to discuss and nominate three of them who are less entertaining. Jasleen, Srishty and Karanvir get nominated.

    6 Contestants Nominated For Eviction

    So for this week's eviction, Jasleen, Srishty, Karanvir, Saurabh, Urvashi and Saba are nominated. The housemates are upset with the singles' decision, as they wanted Dipika to get nominated. They ask why Srishty and Jasleen didn't fight for themselves. Later, Srishty is seen calling KVB, a fool as again he voluntarily nominated himself, saving Dipika.

    Sreesanth & Anup Re-enter The House

    At the secret room, Sreesanth and Anup discuss their strategy and cook up a story to tell the housemates. While Anup enters from the confession room, Sreesanth enters from the main door. The housemates are happy to see both of them back in the house. The housemates even ask their feedback.

    Anup Calls Dipika Poisonous; Sreesanth Ignores Her!

    While Anup call Dipika poisonous, Dipika cries as Sreesanth gives her a cold shoulder! Anup reprimands Jasleen for believing anyone. He even tells KVB that he is too loyal to Dipika for no reason and looking spineless without her. KVB cries and apologises to his wife, and says that he made a wrong choice!

    It’s Dipika Vs Housemates

    Dipika is seen alone, while a few housemates are with Anup, and some of them are with Sreesanth, discussing with them about the house and housemates. Both of them target Dipika, and clearly, the whole house turn against Dipika.

    Most Read: From Salman Targeting Karanvir To Eliminating Neha To Save Sree-Reasons Why BB 12 Is UNFAIR & BIASED

    Story first published: Monday, October 15, 2018, 23:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 15, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue