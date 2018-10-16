 »   »   »  Bigg Boss 12: Neha Pendse Thanks Fans For Their Support; Says Her Journey Has Just Begun!

Bigg Boss 12 fans were in a state of shock when their favourites Sreesanth, Karanvir Bohra and Neha Pendse were nominated for eviction. Although during mid-week eviction, Sreesanth was eliminated (sent to the secret room), Neha and Karanvir were declared unsafe as they were nominated for weekend's eviction. For fans, it was tough to choose one from Karanvir and Neha as both of them were strong and playing a fair game. Unfortunately, Neha had to leave the house.

It is being said that Neha was eliminated to save Sreesanth. The reason for Neha's elimination was not 'votes'! Apparently, Neha was eliminated as she didn't provide content. Also, she was paid huge amount of Rs 20 Lakhs per week. So, the makers chose to eliminate her. In the house, the actress never got involved in a fight nor did she create controversy, because of which she was proved a weak contender. But her performance (playing a fair game), impressed the viewers and she was trending on Twitter yesterday! The fans were extremely upset with the makers' decision to eliminate Neha and called the show bias and unfair!

(Image Source: Twitter)

Post eviction, in her interviews to various media portal, she had said that she was upset with her elimination as she deserved to stay in the house. She thought that she would be one of the finalists. She might re-enter the house in a wild card entry!

Recently, the actress took to Twitter to thank her fans for their love and support. She wrote, "Thank u for giving me this strength to overcome this shocking elimination .. I am overwhelmed with this love and support.. I think I got what I really wanted .. My journey has just began 😇." - (sic)

When one of the fans shared a snapshot to show her that the actress was trending last evening, the actress replied, "Yesss and I can't thank u and everyone enough for this warmth... lots of love 💗." - (sic)

Do you feel Neha's elimination was unfair? Do you want her to re-enter the house? Hit the comment box to share your views.

