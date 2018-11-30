 »   »   »  BB 12 Spoiler: Surbhi Reminds Sree Of Slap-gate Controversy & Annoys Him; Romil Saves Sree From Jail

BB 12 Latest Update: Deepak Passes A Derogatory Comment On Jasleen

During the task, Surbhi irritated Sreesanth. Deepak passed the derogatory comment on Jasleen and said, "Yeh man bhi nahi hai aurat bhi nahi hai." Karanvir warned Deepak that he might get kicked out of the show for making such statements.

Rohit Pees During The Task

Rohit was seen telling that he wants to pee, and because of the same he couldn't concentrate on the game. Sree and Romil tried to distract Rohit from doing the task. Everyone made fun of him and were be shocked when they got to know that he peed in the garden area!

Captaincy Task Cancelled; No Captain For This Week!

Bigg Boss then asked the housemates to decide who they wanted to nominate first. But since they were unable to make a decision and this task was also cancelled!

BB 12 Spoiler: Contenders For Kalkothri

According to The Khabri report, there will be a task for the Kalkothri contestants. Deepak, Sreesanth and Surbhi were contenders of Kalkothri. Karanvir, Romil and Rohit will be seen playing for Deepak, Sree and Surbhi, respectively.

Romil Saves Sree From Getting Jailed

Apparently, Romil finds the key in the ice-cream first and wins the task. Hence, Sree is out of jail. Surbhi and Deepak will be sent to the Kalkothri.

Deepak Questions Sree & Dipika’s Bond

In the upcoming episode, Deepak will be seen blaming Sreesanth for disrespecting the show. But Dipika comes to his defence and says that no one is right in the house and everyone makes mistakes or abuses each other. This upsets Deepak, who goes on to question her bond with Sreesanth.

Surbhi Irritates Sreesanth By Reminding Him Of Slap-gate Controversy

On the other hand, Surbhi too is seen targeting Sreesanth. She taunts him and calls him an arrogant person and a liar. She teases him by saying, "Mere saath bahot galat ho gaya life mein," which pointed at Sree and Harbhajan's slap-gate controversy.

Apart from claiming that Sreesanth banks on the sympathy factor and believes that every time bad things happen to him, she will be seen constantly repeating the word 'thappad' which annoys Sreesanth.