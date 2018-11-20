 »   »   »  BB 12: Shivashish Says Makers Are Projecting Romil As Probable Winner; Makes SHOCKING Revelations!

Bigg Boss Makers Trying To Project Romil As The Probable Winner!

Shivashish feels that the makers are trying their best to project Romil as the probable winner of Bigg Boss 12. He says, "They are involving and designing tasks revolving around him. They are projecting him in very good light and all his negative sides are being ignored."

Shivashish Says…

"When he breaks the important rules of the house it is not being shown or not given importance. When he gave up his chance to see his kid's video for Somi, he was treated as 'mahaan' (great person), but when Dipika gave up her nomination for Megha she was called fake. So when Romil does it, he is called human, but when someone else tries to be human he is being called fake. The partial behaviour of the makers is very visible and it is unfair."

Deepak Instigates Fights In The House

In his previous interview, he had said that Deepak and Somi do not deserve to win the show, as they follow a herd mentality and have no individual personality. In his recent interview, he reveals that Deepak is untrustworthy and instigates fights in the house.

Deepak Is Faking His Feelings For Somi!

He clarified that Deepak is faking his feelings for Somi! He was quoted by TOI as saying, "He is trying to create an angle, but there is not angle from Somi. It is clearly one-sided. But just because Vikas came on the show and said it is looking good on TV, Deepak started playing along. Even though Somi has made it very clear that she doesn't like it and has also used some harsh words but Deepak purposely does it."

Shiv & Jasleen Are JUST Friends!

It has to be recalled that he was linked up with Jasleen post Anup Jalota's exit. Shivashish clarifies that there is nothing between him and Jasleen and that they are just friends. He adds that he might have used the friendship strategy like what Deepak is doing, but there is no love between them. He added that at the latter stage, he even tried to distance himself from Jasleen.