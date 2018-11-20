English
 »   »   »  BB 12: Shivashish Says Makers Are Projecting Romil As Probable Winner; Makes SHOCKING Revelations!

BB 12: Shivashish Says Makers Are Projecting Romil As Probable Winner; Makes SHOCKING Revelations!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Bigg Boss 12: Shivashish Mishra goes AGAINST the makers of Salman Khan's Show | FilmiBeat

    Recently, Shivashish Mishra was eliminated from the Bigg Boss 12 house as he broke the rules. His eviction came in as a shock to the contestants and viewers. The fans felt Shivashish's eviction was unfair and started trending #UnfairEvictionOfShivashish on social media. In an interview to IE, although Shivashish said his journey was amazing, he felt his eviction was unfair. But he added that he is happy that he stayed strong on his stand. He blamed Romil Chaudhary for his eviction. He also felt Bigg Boss is biased towards the Happy Club.

    Now, in an interview to TOI, Shivashish made a few other shocking revelations about Bigg Boss and the contestants. Read on to know what they are!

    Bigg Boss Makers Trying To Project Romil As The Probable Winner!

    Shivashish feels that the makers are trying their best to project Romil as the probable winner of Bigg Boss 12. He says, "They are involving and designing tasks revolving around him. They are projecting him in very good light and all his negative sides are being ignored."

    Shivashish Says…

    "When he breaks the important rules of the house it is not being shown or not given importance. When he gave up his chance to see his kid's video for Somi, he was treated as 'mahaan' (great person), but when Dipika gave up her nomination for Megha she was called fake. So when Romil does it, he is called human, but when someone else tries to be human he is being called fake. The partial behaviour of the makers is very visible and it is unfair."

    Deepak Instigates Fights In The House

    In his previous interview, he had said that Deepak and Somi do not deserve to win the show, as they follow a herd mentality and have no individual personality. In his recent interview, he reveals that Deepak is untrustworthy and instigates fights in the house.

    Deepak Is Faking His Feelings For Somi!

    He clarified that Deepak is faking his feelings for Somi! He was quoted by TOI as saying, "He is trying to create an angle, but there is not angle from Somi. It is clearly one-sided. But just because Vikas came on the show and said it is looking good on TV, Deepak started playing along. Even though Somi has made it very clear that she doesn't like it and has also used some harsh words but Deepak purposely does it."

    Shiv & Jasleen Are JUST Friends!

    It has to be recalled that he was linked up with Jasleen post Anup Jalota's exit. Shivashish clarifies that there is nothing between him and Jasleen and that they are just friends. He adds that he might have used the friendship strategy like what Deepak is doing, but there is no love between them. He added that at the latter stage, he even tried to distance himself from Jasleen.

    Most Read - Ishqbaaz: Sanaya Irani & Drashti Dhami Approached; Is Nakuul Mehta Quitting The Show?

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 20, 2018, 11:48 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 20, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue