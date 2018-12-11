English
BB 12: Somi & Romil Upset As People Misunderstand Their Relationship;Nominated Contestants Revealed!

By
    In the previous episode on Bigg Boss 12, we saw Sreesanth's wife with kids, Karanvir Bohra's wife with kids, Deepak's father and Surbhi's brother entered the house. The family task continued in yesterday's episode. Romil's wife with kid entered the house. She advised Romil to play for himself and thanked Somi for taking care of Romil like his little sister. She even stressed the word sister to confirm the same! She also warned Surbhi for teasing Romil with Somi. Surbhi feels extremely bad as everyone (family members), who entered the house, spoke negative about her. Sreesanth and Dipika tried to console her.

    Later, Somi's sister Saba entered the house. She too, advised Somi to play her game. She was upset with Romil as he treated Somi as a weak contestant. She also asked them to clarify about their relationship as a girl and boy cannot be friends! Somi and Romil felt bad for the same and the contestants started advising them how to maintain distance! Somi and Romil decide not to talk and try to sort out things!

    Dipika & Shoaib

    Finally, it was Dipika's turn. Dipika broke down as soon as she heard Shoaib's voice. After meeting Dipika, Shoaib told her that she was playing well and is not fake! He called Sreesanth as his 'saala' (as Dipika has accepted Sree as her brother). Before leaving, he will also be seen gifting her, his jacket.

    Nomination Task Announced

    In the upcoming episode, Bigg Boss announces nomination task, in which the contestants are asked to sacrifice their personal and favourite things to save themselves from nomination.

    Rohit Nominated

    According to the promo, Rohit had to ask Deepak to put his family picture in a shredder to save himself from nomination. Although in the promo, Deepak said, "Kuch bi Bigg Boss jeetne keliya," apparently, he refuses to destroy the family picture, hence Rohit gets nominated.

    Karanvir Nominated

    According to Biggboss_khabri report, Karanvir had to ask Dipika to destroy the jacket which was given by Shoaib to save himself from nomination. But Dipika refuses destroy the jacket and hence Karanvir gets nominated.

    Somi Nominated

    Somi had to ask Rohit to nominate himself to save her from nomination. Apparently, Rohit to refuses to nominate himself and hence Somi gets nominated for eviction.

    Stay locked to know the latest updates of the show.

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 11, 2018, 3:03 [IST]
