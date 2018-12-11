 »   »   »  BB 12: Somi & Romil Upset As People Misunderstand Their Relationship;Nominated Contestants Revealed!

Dipika & Shoaib

Finally, it was Dipika's turn. Dipika broke down as soon as she heard Shoaib's voice. After meeting Dipika, Shoaib told her that she was playing well and is not fake! He called Sreesanth as his 'saala' (as Dipika has accepted Sree as her brother). Before leaving, he will also be seen gifting her, his jacket.

Nomination Task Announced

In the upcoming episode, Bigg Boss announces nomination task, in which the contestants are asked to sacrifice their personal and favourite things to save themselves from nomination.

Rohit Nominated

According to the promo, Rohit had to ask Deepak to put his family picture in a shredder to save himself from nomination. Although in the promo, Deepak said, "Kuch bi Bigg Boss jeetne keliya," apparently, he refuses to destroy the family picture, hence Rohit gets nominated.

Karanvir Nominated

According to Biggboss_khabri report, Karanvir had to ask Dipika to destroy the jacket which was given by Shoaib to save himself from nomination. But Dipika refuses destroy the jacket and hence Karanvir gets nominated.

Somi Nominated

Somi had to ask Rohit to nominate himself to save her from nomination. Apparently, Rohit to refuses to nominate himself and hence Somi gets nominated for eviction.