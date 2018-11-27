 »   »   »  BB 12 Spoiler: Sree Breaks Down Recalling Match-fixing Controversy; Nominated Contestants Revealed!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
The major highlight of Weekend Ka Vaar episode was Srishty Rode's eviction. Her eviction came as a surprise to everyone. The upcoming episodes will be fun and filled with a lot of surprises! It has to be recalled that in the previous episode (captaincy task), Sreesanth had revealed about the slap-gate controversy. He revealed what exactly happened between him and Harbhajan Singh and how he felt helpless and cried at that moment. In the upcoming episode, Sreesanth will be seen breaking down recalling the match-fixing controversy. Also, Bigg Boss announces nomination task.
Read on to know what Sreesanth has to say about match-fixing controversy, and who are the contestants nominated for this week's eviction.
Sreesanth Makes A Major Revelation About Match-Fixing Controversy
In the precap, Sreesanth is seen telling Dipika and others how he fell into depression during the time of match-fixing controversy. He even says that he considered committing suicide. He adds that he was innocent but still the authorities accused him of match-fixing which involved a sum of Rs 10 Lakh. He cries uncontrollably, while other contestants try to calm him down.
Nomination Task
Bigg Boss announces nomination task ‘Blast', where the contestants are divided into two teams. Team A comprises of Romil, Deepak, Dipika and Jasleen, while Team B has Rohit, Somi, Karanvir and Sreesanth. Since Surbhi is the captain, she is seen handling the task. It has to be recalled that Megha is already nominated, so she is not in the task.
Surbhi Gets Special Power
Surbhi gets a special power to ‘blast' the contestants one by one (who will be unsafe). At the end of the task, the team which has more contestants will be safe. She is seen accusing Dipika of not having stability in the game. She also calls Romil double-faced.
Nominated Contestants Revealed
According to the latest report, apart from Megha Dhade, Dipika Kakar, Jasleen Matharu, Romil Chaudhary and Deepak Thakur are nominated for this week's eviction.
