 »   »   »  BB 12 Spoiler: Sree Breaks Down Recalling Match-fixing Controversy; Nominated Contestants Revealed!

Sreesanth Makes A Major Revelation About Match-Fixing Controversy

In the precap, Sreesanth is seen telling Dipika and others how he fell into depression during the time of match-fixing controversy. He even says that he considered committing suicide. He adds that he was innocent but still the authorities accused him of match-fixing which involved a sum of Rs 10 Lakh. He cries uncontrollably, while other contestants try to calm him down.

Nomination Task

Bigg Boss announces nomination task ‘Blast', where the contestants are divided into two teams. Team A comprises of Romil, Deepak, Dipika and Jasleen, while Team B has Rohit, Somi, Karanvir and Sreesanth. Since Surbhi is the captain, she is seen handling the task. It has to be recalled that Megha is already nominated, so she is not in the task.

Surbhi Gets Special Power

Surbhi gets a special power to ‘blast' the contestants one by one (who will be unsafe). At the end of the task, the team which has more contestants will be safe. She is seen accusing Dipika of not having stability in the game. She also calls Romil double-faced.

Nominated Contestants Revealed

According to the latest report, apart from Megha Dhade, Dipika Kakar, Jasleen Matharu, Romil Chaudhary and Deepak Thakur are nominated for this week's eviction.