 »   »   »  Bigg Boss 12: Sree’s Wife Supports Dipika; Srishty’s Boyfriend Manish Takes A Dig At Shoaika!

    Recently, Bigg Boss 12 contestants Romil Chaudhary and Srishty Rode were seen making comments on Dipika Kakar's relationship with Sreesanth and Shoaib Ibrahim. They called them 'bhaiya' and 'saiyan'. This obviously didn't go well with Dipika and she lashed out at the duo saying Shoaib is her life. Many felt Dipika was over-reacting for the comment! This didn't go well with Dipika's husband, Shoaib, who took to social media and shared an open letter, lashing out at Romil and Srishty, and also at the people who called Dipika fake!

    Now, Sreesanth's wife Bhuvneshwari and Srishty's boyfriend Manish have reacted to the same.

    ‘Saiyan-Bhaiya’ Comment Didn’t Go Well With Fans As Well!

    One of the fans wrote, "Saiyaan Mere Man main Hai or Bhaiyaaa mere Dhan Dhan me hain. Indirectly they were saying #DipikaKakar is a Gold digger ! It's a very Pathetic and Ridiculous statement and any Dignified Lady will not like this at all . #ImWithDipika in this matter." - (sic)

    Sreesanth’s Wife Support Dipika

    Sreesanth's wife Bhuvneshwari replied to the fan's tweet, "Absolutely.. no matter what u can't compare sree to her husband.. even I won't like it if someone compares my husband to my brother.. also they have just met in that show.. deepika ji's reaction 100% justified." - (sic)

    Manish Nagdev Takes A Dig At Shoaib & Dipika!

    On the other hand, Srishty's boyfriend Manish Nagdev came in support of her and wrote an open letter, which seemed like he took a dig at Dipika and Shoaib! Manish captioned the letter as, "Sorry for the delay in responding. Bade he pyaar se peshh kar raha hoon.umeed karta hu aap sab samjhne ki koshish karenge.🙏 @SrSrishty #SrishtyRode #bb12 #openletter." - (sic)

    He Adds PRs Dragged The Matter Too Much!

    He wrote, "Bhaiya aur saiyan waali baat ko bahot zyada lamba kheench liya aapke PR's ne, fans ki toh main bahot respect karta hoon kyunki woh kewal apna POV saamne rakhte hai, lekin aapke PR's toh aakar gaaliyan aur character assasination kar rahe hai humare page pe ghuss ghuss kar." - (sic)

    Manish Explains What Srishty & Romil Meant With The Comment

    Manish adds in his letter that the script planned by Romil and Srishty was in a simple and innocent way. He goes on to explain the meaning of the dialogue in English. He writes: "Yahan" par saiyan aur bhaiyan mein se aapke liye "Zyada" imp kaun hai. (In English - Over here who is "More" important for U husband or Brother?) Jawaab tha - Saiyan mere tann mann mein hai. English - My husband is in my heart & soul. Aur bhaiyan mere dhann dhann mein hai (And my brother is money money, which they meant winning money). Eseliye yahan mere liye Bhaiya important hai, kyunki hum Big Boss khel rahe hai aur bhaiyan mere saath hai. Jeetne mein madada milegi. "Eska Sirf "Etna" he matlab tha, naa ki woh jo aap sab bacchpan se sunte aa rahe hai, soch soch ki baat hai doston". - (sic)

    “Lekin Shayad Maturity Ki Kammi Hai”

    He also adds that Romil and Srishty tried to explain the same. He further wrote, "Lekin shayad maturity ki kammi hai, har bada mudda baithkar masla jaa sakta hai. Nature mein hota hai ladna, ya phir samjahna." - (sic). Manish ended the letter, "P.S - Srishty you are not 1 in Million, You are the only 1❤."

    Read complete letter here:

    Story first published: Wednesday, November 21, 2018, 0:36 [IST]
