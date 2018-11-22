 »   »   »  BB 12: Sreesanth Breaks Silence On Harbhajan’s Slapgate Controversy; Megha Throws Slipper At Deepak!

Megha Spits & Throws A Slipper At Deepak!

In the latest promo, the Bigg Boss 12 house turns into a newsroom, and a video of a popular channel's anchor is seen being played. In first part, Deepak is seen holding a mic and reporting about the Bigg Boss 12 happenings. It is during this act that Megha would be seen extremely angry at Deepak and throws a footwear at him. She also spits down at him. Later, Deepak loses his cool and throws the mic away. We wonder what made Megha react so!

Sreesanth Makes Major Revelation About His Cricketing Career!

Also, in the other part of the promo, the anchor announces about Sreesanth making a major revelation about his cricketing career. In the promo, Surbhi is seen holding the mic and asking Sree about the infamous slap-gate incident. He and Surbhi will be seen enacting the incident. He shows Surbhi how he went to shake hand with Harbajan after the match. He clarifies that it was not a slap and Harbhajan actually hit him! He adds that he cried because he felt helpless!

Sreesanth Slapgate Controversy

While playing for Kings XI Punjab, Sreesanth was slapped by Mumbai Indians' Harbhajan, which had hit the headlines. Sreesanth will be seen breaking his silence over the same incident in the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 12.

Surbhi Shoots Jasleen & Rohit’s Romance!

Rohit and Jasleen will be seen flirting and getting close to each other in the pool, and Surbhi shoots the same. While Jasleen looked hot in neon green bikini, Rohit grabbed everyone's attention with his shirtless avatar. The housemates decide to have some fun and Surbhi asks Jasleen and Rohit to enact a romantic scene in the pool. While Jasleen tries to woo Rohit, the latter will be seen proposing Jasleen in front of the housemates.

Who Is The New Captain?

Well, both Surbhi and Deepak (although injured) give their 100% during the task and both deserve to be captain. But only one can become a captain! According to the latest report, Surbhi seems to have won the task, as she performed the task well.