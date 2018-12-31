 »   »   »  BB 12: Sreesanth’s Manager Calls Dipika A Fake Winner; Shilpa Says Dipika’s Performance a Flop Show!

Sreesanth’s Fans Call Dipika Fixed Winner!

Akshat Akash: I don't hate @ms_dipika but this is also a fact that she was not willing to won the Big Boss12 trophy. @ColorsTV Only use @sreesanth36 for TRP purposes. Well played @ColorsTV . You guys are the real fixers. "Dipika Kakar'' @BeingSalmanKhan. - (sic)

Sreesanth’s Fans Tweet

Åbhįğýãñ Ďa§: #Sreesanth would have been the winner of #BiggBoss12 because #DipikaKakkar always played behind #Sreesanth and now won the trophy and in the last moment also #Sreesanth supported he😠😠she is so selfish #hatedipikakakkar. - (sic)

Shilpa Shinde Comment On Dipika

"Aajkal sabhi product banavati aate Hain.. yaha Tak makkhi maarne ke bhi... Suna Hain show ke makers ne bhi milavati product ko promote karna shuru Kar Diya.. Makkhi pura season bhunbhunati rahi aakhir main Makkhi Jeet gayi Isliye trophy bhi break ho gai !!!" - (sic)

Shilpa Calls Dipika’s Performance On The Show Was Flop!

The ex-Bigg Boss 12 winner further wrote, "Deepika ko pata chalega Itna rone ke baad bhi show flop thaa...😳😭😭😭 bichari 😜 koi baat nahi .. khilona pakada diya 😂😂🤣" - (sic)

Sreesanth’s Manager Calls Dipika A Fake Winner!

Sreesanth's manager Ronita Sharma replied to Colors' tweet, "From next time plz choose only dignified people n do satsang instead of biggboss, or maybe do a dipika mata ka halwa show @ms_dipika u r not deserving at all. Fake winner of a fake show ! Partial n favoured! I hope u sleep in peace after this non deserving win!" - (sic)

Ronita Calls Dipika Worst Performer!

She further wrote, "WHat's d point of winning a show where u have not won d heart of ur audience? What is d point of Doing a show when u already know u r favoured! @ms_dipika is d worst performer, most unloved n most undeserving. Wondering how this fake win is even overwhelming #WorstWinnerDipika." - (sic)

Sree’s Manager’s Reply To The Haters

"An undeserving contestant #fake #worstwinnerdipika no content, no power yet the winner because the face of color isn't it??? #sreesanththerealwinner #SreesanthTheChampion #sreesanth." - (sic)

"To all@those haters always saying @sreesanth36 was a fixed winner, u all@got ur answer . I hope u all understand he was real@genuine and played as a real hero no fake drama only being himself ! N yes he deserved to win this show #worstwinnerdipika #SreesanthThePrideOfIndia." - (sic)

Bhuvneshwari Writes…

Meanwhile Bhuvneshwari was polite enough and wrote, "My Dear #SreeFam pls don't be disheartened. We did our best. And u all r my family and will always remain. Sreesanth is a gem of a person and he proved again. Today again he proves his selflessness by saying he'll be more happy if Deepika wins. So pls be proud of urself. 😇🙏🤗😘." - (sic)