 »   »   »  BB 12’s Srishty On ‘Saiyan-Bhaiya’ Comment: Sreesanth Knew About The Line & Didn’t Stop Them!

Recently, Srishty Rode was evicted from the Bigg Boss 12. She was seen giving interviews to various media portals and revealing her side of story. The actress clarified that she and Rohit were just friends, and now she reveals as to how things escalated in the house. It has to be recalled that during a task in the Bigg Boss 12 house, Srishty Rode and Romil Chaudhary were seen commenting on Dipika Kakar's relationship with Sreesanth and Shoaib Ibrahim. They called them 'bhaiya' and 'saiyan'. Dipika lost her cool at Srishty despite the latter having apologised for unintentionally hurting her.
Srishty felt that her husband Shoaib unnecessarily dragged the matter outside the Bigg Boss 12 house. Check out a few revelations made by Srishty that will leave you shocked.
Srishty Talks About Her Fight With Dipika!
"I respect the fact that Dipika expressed her emotions even if it was in the form of her anger. She felt bad because of my and Romil's actions though they were completely unintentional and it's ok, I understand her emotions."
Sreesanth Knew About The Chat Show!
"What I felt bad about the most was that Sreesanth already knew about the chat show and also the line that we were going to use for Dipika that later angered her. Sreesanth did not stop us then itself but later supported Dipika during her outburst."
Dipika’s Husband Shoaib Unnecessarily Extended The Matter
She further said that Dipika's husband Shoaib unnecessarily extended the matter outside the house. She said, "I did my part and apologised to Dipika then and there itself but she wasn't ready to hear me out or accept my apology. But the matter should have stopped there itself."
‘I Found Shoaib's Act Weird & Unnecessary’
"What I felt odd is Shoaib extending the entire matter. I had apologised. If I had been stubborn and not apologised to Dipika, I would have understood but I completely understood her and apologised, so I found Shoaib's act weird and unnecessary."
Srishty On Her Link-up With Rohit
In her previous interviews, she had clarified that she and Rohit were just friends and she felt irritated when she was linked with him. She echoed the same and said, "Before Rohit came to the BB house, I was enjoying myself and after he came, I found a good friend in him. He had told me that he had liked me even before BB 12 as a person and wanted to be my friend. I couldn't say a no to someone who was genuinely nice and we eventually turned out to be great friends."
‘I Was Very Clear About My Relationship With Manish’
The actress added, "I was very clear about my relationship with Manish Nagdev and Rohit respected that. It was the ill thinking of the housemates who linked Rohit and me up and perceived our relationship in a different way and that was quite irritating."
‘Rohit Is A Great Friend’
She further added, "After my eviction, I spoke to Manish immediately and he knew my stance with Rohit and was very confident about me. I loved that fact. He is absolutely not possessive and is calm. I am the possessive one. Post Rohit's eviction, Manish, Rohit and I shall be seen chilling and hanging out together. Rohit is a great friend."
