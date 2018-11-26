 »   »   »  BB 12: Srishty Feels Jasleen Should Have Been Evicted; Says Her Link-up With Rohit Was Irritating!

Regarding Her Link-up With Rohit

Regarding her link-up with Rohit, the actress told IE, "He is only a friend and we knew what was between us. We always felt that we are both good looking and are cute, but the contestants made a big issue of our bond. I got really upset when I got to know that the housemates were talking about us. It really made things uncomfortable. But I made everyone stop it and we were back to being friends."

Srishty Was Compared To Hina Khan

Srishty's style statements were compared to Bigg Boss 11's finalist Hina Khan, regarding the same, the actress told the leading daily, "I did not plan anything. This is how I am. I like looking good and I am happy that people felt that I dressed up well. I did not have a clue about the comparison but Hina is a very stylish girl, so it's okay."

Who Is Weaker?

Srishty feels Jasleen and Somi were weaker than her. She felt that instead of her Jasleen should have been evicted. She also confessed that she can't tolerate her at all! She further added, "I would also name Megha who I feel has not been up to the mark. She is a winner and people expect a lot from her. To spit and throw her shoes on someone was just not right. I am sure her fans are also disappointed. Also, Rohit is a friend, but I really feel I was stronger than him. He is getting better, but he can be easily influenced by people around him."

Dipika Kakar Is Not Being Herself

She feels Dipika Kakar is not being herself. She told the leading daily, "I really tried to be friends with her but never received any warmth from her side. While she claims to be a very caring person, she never took any efforts towards me, even when I was sick or crying. It's upsetting to see her changed avatar after eight weeks. Initially, even I thought she was not fake but seeing her now, I am sure she is not playing a good game."

Top 3 Contestants According To Srishty

Srishty revealed to HT that she made a few good friends - Karanvir, Rohit, Shivashish Mishra and Urvashi Vani - in the house. When asked whom she wants to see on top three, she named, Karanvir Bohra and Surbhi Rana.