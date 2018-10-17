 »   »   »  BB 12: Neel Motwani, Rohit Suchanti, Chetna Pande, Rashmi Desai - Who Is The Second Wild Card Entry?

Bigg Boss Asks Fans Their Choice For Wild Card Entry

The official handle of Bigg Boss wrote: "Things are going to heat up when a Wild Card Entry enters the #BB12 house. Who is your choice for a Wild Card Entry? #BiggBoss12 #WhoNextInBB12 (sic)."

Fans Want Neha Pendse As A Wild Card Entrant

Many of them want Neha Pendse (who recently got evicted) to enter the house again as a wild card entrant. They feel that Neha was a strong contestant and her eviction was unfair!

Neel Motwani Approached!

Well, we are sure that the makers will not bring Neha back, at least not now! According to reports, Neel Motwani, who is all set to marry Vindhya Tiwari, has been approached for the show. The actor was seen on popular shows like Waaris, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Kumkum Bhagya and Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi.

Rashmi Desai

Uttaran actress Rashmi Desai has also been approached for the show. The actress was currently in news for walking out of a fashion event. It was said that the actress threw tantrums and backed out at the last moment as she got to know that Mugdha Godse was showstopper and not her! But the actress refuted the reports and revealed that she had informed the organisers and it was because of miscommunication and inappropriate behaviour, she left the show.

Rohit Suchanti & Chetna Pande

Speculations are rife that Rohit Suchanti and Chetna Pande are all set to enter the house as wild card entrants. Rohit, who was seen on shows like Saath Nibhana Saathiya and Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, had earlier confirmed being approached for the show, but he had said that nothing was finalised. Now looks like the actor has given a nod for the show. Chetna Pande is a television actress, who has done a couple of MTV's shows - MTV Fanaah and MTV Webbbbbbbed.