 »   »   »  BB 12 Winner Dipika Kakar Gets Grand Welcomed At Home; Here’s What She Will Do With Prize Money!

Dipika Gets A Grand Welcome

Dipika was also welcomed home by family in a grand way. The entire house was decked up with flowers and Dipika's memories from Bigg Boss house. Dholwalas were also arranged near her flat, who welcomed her by beating the drums. Dipika and Shoaib were seen grooving to the beats of the dhol.

Shoaib & Dipika To Visit Ajmer Sharif

Shoaib lifted her in his arms and entered the house. Indeed it is special welcome for Dipika, who was overwhelmed with the efforts of her family members. According to Tellychakkar report, Shoaib and Dipika will visit Ajmer Sharif to seek blessing of Saint Khwaja Garib Nawaz.

Dipika’s Journey In Bigg Boss

Talking about her winning moment, Dipika told IE, "I was so excited that my words came true. And I am really proud about both of our journey. While the whole house was against us, we (Dipika & Sreesanth) played the game with all our might. We also maintained our personality from day one. And of course winning the trophy makes me really excited. When I saw Shoaib and my sister-in-law Saba so happy and emotional, I couldn't hold my tears."

Dipika & Sreesanth’s Bond

Regarding her bond with Sreesanth, she told the leading daily, "My bond with Sreesanth has been the best thing I gained from Bigg Boss 12. We went through our share of ups and downs. And like any relationship, ours also grew with time. Also, when you are in such a competitive environment, you are always on the threshold of emotions. I must add that both of us equally invested in this bond and it is definitely for keeps. I think I will miss our cute banters and fun moments the most."

Regarding The Troll

She adds that although she was pulled down (for crying, cooking, caring nature to her relationship with bhai), she never went blind in the game and was honest to herself. She also clarified that she likes Shilpa Shinde, but never copied her.

Dipika Can Never Forgive Romil For The Comment!

It has to be recalled that Dipika lost her cool over ‘saiyan-bhaiya' comment made by Romil. Regarding the same, she said, "I have just let it go. I think I can never forgive him for that. I get strongly affected if someone points at my close relationships. And his words were really not in the best taste."

What Will Dipika Do With The Prize Money?

When asked what she would do with the prize money, she said, "I did the show so that we can buy a house for ammi (mother-in-law), so the house hunt begins. As for the trophy, it is for Saba."

Dipika Thanks Her Fans

The actress also thanked fans. She said, "This win wouldn't have been possible without you all. Living there cut out from the world was a different experience. And I had no clue if I was going right or wrong. But you all stuck to me and gave me so much love. My ‘Dipstars', I really love each one of you so much."