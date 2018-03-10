 »   »   » BCL WAR! Arshi Khan Has A PERFECT Reply To Shruti Ulfat Who Said She Has No Idea Who Arshi Khan Is!

Arshi Locks Horns With Shurti!

In a recent video, which has gone viral, Arshi was seen locking horns with Shruti! In the video, Shruti is seen telling as to how she has no idea who Arshi Khan is!

Shruti Fails To Recognise Arshi!

Shruti said, "For us, Arshi is not important. We don't want to look into her or her things. With her, we would rather be the three monkeys and not see, hear or say anything."

‘We Don’t Know Who She Is’

"We don't know who she is, we don't want to know. She's a player, very good and is in that team, very good. But as long as she is not playing in the field, we don't want to know her."

Arshi Questions Shruti!

Well, this didn't to go well with Arshi! She questioned Shruti, "I have heard that you have said that you don't know Arshi Khan?" To which Shruti replied, "Jokes apart, I seriously don't know you."

Shruti Doesn’t Watch TV!

She further said, "I am so busy with my family and my shoot, that I don't watch television. Someone told me that Arshi is playing, and I was like who? I have a little son, and I don't watch TV, as I don't want him to get addicted. But now if anyone asks me, I will say I know her and that I have played BCL with her."

Arshi's PERFECT Reply To Shruti Who Failed To Recognise Her!

Well, Arshi had a prefect reply to Shruti! She introduced herself to Arshi in her own style, "Let me tell you, I am Arshi and I am the second biggest entertainer!"