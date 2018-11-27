 »   »   »  Benafsha’s Mother Says Varun Sood Damaged Her Daughter’s Life; Reveals Ben Doesn’t Love Priyank!

Ben & Priyank Are Good Friends

When asked her regarding Divya's chat with Ben, she told Spotboye, "They have never contacted me. I don't know them at all. Parents don't always come into the picture when children are above 18. But since you've called, what I would like to say is that my daughter Benafsha and Priyank have been good friends even before Bigg Boss days."

‘My Daughter Has Other Things In Life’

"Benafsha comes across as someone who lives in the US. Her style is quite Westernised, which the Indian culture does not accept. Benafsha does not understand that she is in India, but she has no love feelings for Priyank. They may be friends and she might be even taking advice from him. But they are definitely not romantically involved. My daughter has other things in life- she is very busy with Netflix and MTV shows."

Ben Has No Relationship With Priyank

She further added that she is not aware of the chat that Divya had shared as Ben hadn't spoken about the same to her mother. But she adds, "As far as I know my daughter Benafsha, she has no relationship with Priyank. If Varun wants to get back with Divya and whether Divya is interested in taking him back, it's a matter that's strictly between them. If my daughter falls into these things, I will tell her to stay away."

Varun Messed Up With Ben’s Life

Ben's mother adds that she hasn't met Priyank and has only spoken to him over the phone. She further added, "Varun was also Benafsha's friend sometime back, but he messed up her life inside the Bigg Boss house. I really don't want to discuss Varun." She also clarified that her daughter didn't love him. Varun took it in a different way and they can't help it. There was nothing from her daughter's side.

Varun Has Done So Much Damage To Ben!

When asked whether she had ever asked Varun to step back, she told the entertainment portal, "He has done so much damage to her that she can never be friends with him again. He put his hand on her head and went ahead in life. If he was a good friend, he wouldn't have done that. He piggybacked on her popularity claiming that he is her boyfriend and became a name. It was so unethical."

‘Why Is She After Benafsha?’

She also revealed that Divya and Ben are not in talking terms. She says, "I don't know what Divya has against my daughter. She should leave us alone. Why is she after Benafsha? And I really don't understand why Divya's family is trying to caution me. Unki beti ne bhi wohi kiya tha, unko samjhana chahiye tha na us waqt ki kaisa banda hai woh. Why give chetavni to me?"