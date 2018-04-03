 »   »   » Benafsha Soonawala Gets TROLLED For Her Ramp Walk; Hina Khan & Vikas Gupta SLAM The Haters!

Haters Troll Ben

HayMur 💓: Ghanta !! Ye kaisi walk hai. Bandariya. - (sic)

Shaun ✨:What a unique ramp walk 😂😂 I can't stop my laugh till now 😆 - (sic)

Anant Singhal: Babu ji dheere chalna..itni tez kon bhagta h bhai. - (sic)

Parmita Pam ✨

"Lol srf 16 view nobody wants to see u ban ..this is u r reality loosers to kya thpard maregi hina ko ..hina k thprd marne k lia v line pr khda hona padega tujhe,or uss line pr hum jese fan mill gye toh soch kya hall hoga tra...limit mein rehh apni nonsense." - (sic)

Ashish Jaiswal

Sharing the video of Ben's ramp walk and tagging Priyank Sharma, Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta, one of the users (Ashish Jaiswal) wrote, "Iska ramp walk dekh Kar, jisko hasii ni aai, uspe lanat Hai baap re, the funniest bandariya." - (sic)

Hina Khan Slams Ben’s Trollers

Hina slammed the troller, "I want to see YOU walking the ramp once.. let's see how good will your walk be.. what if it's her debut..or what if she's super excited.. why why calling names why spreading negativity.. why #disappointed it's not always necessary to react the same way someone reacted #peaceout." - (sic)

Vikas Gupta Slams Ben’s Haters

Vikas too, slammed Ben's troller, "Yes some people will laugh at it while there will be some who will think it's awesome as well . She is an artist , her walk is her expression and everyone including You have all the right to react but calling her names is not something that you need to do . 🙏 #SpreadHappiness." - (sic)

Ben’s Has Perfect Reply To The Trollers

Ben too, gave a perfect reply to her trollers, "And man you guys have got to get over the Bigg Boss hate. When y'all started hating I felt bad for myself. Now I feel bad for y'all. Right now I'm listening to "na tum Jaano na hum" and having pizza. Life's good ya. Chill maaro. Power to y'all. Bye." - (sic)