Bepannaah Actress Jennifer Winget Looks Cute In Casual Photoshoot

    Jennifer Winget is one of the most talented and stylish actresses in the television industry. The actress has not only impressed the viewers with her acting skills, but also won hearts of fans with her stylish looks! She had portrayed the role of happy-go-lucky girl on Saraswatichandra, while in Beyhadh, she was seen playing in a negative role. Currently, she is seen on Colors show, Bepannaah in which she is seen playing a simple girl, Zoya!

    The actress is active on social media and has been sharing pictures from her latest show, Bepannaah.

    Jennifer’s Casual Photoshoot

    Recently, she was seen slaying in a casual photoshoot for a leading shoe company and looked extremely cute. Sharing a picture, Jennifer wrote, "Watch this space, stay tuned to the tube! With @rohan_jagtap_ @sonamvaghani @anishagandhi3'." - (sic)

    Jennifer Looks Cute In Latest Pictures

    Sonam Vaghani shared behind the shoot video, in which she was seen making cute faces. The actress was seen flaunting a purple top tucked in a body fitting skirt and pink sneakers.

    Bepannaah Actress Looks Stunning

    Sharing a few pictures from the shoot, Sonam had shared a picture and wrote, "@jenniferwinget1 doing what she does best. Being stunning 😘💖 Closer look at the makeup deets from the first look." - (sic)

    Jen Enjoys Latest Photoshoot

    In another video that was shared by Jennifer's fans on social media, the actress was seen dancing and having a lot of fun. Well, we are floored with the actress' look!

    Fans Praise Jennifer

    As Jennifer shared the pictures, fans started praising her looks. One of the user wrote, "Aankhe khuli ho ya ho band...Deedar unka hota hai.. Looking Fab👍." - (sic)

    Fans Find Jen Cute

    Neha_____pal#: Adorable #cute #amazing #beautiful #gorgeous #awesome #fabulous #superb #sizzling #pretty. - (sic)
    Shafqat_love_ubed: Cute🔥🔥🔥 - (sic)
    Katyerns_macaroni: So beautiful and so pretty. - (sic)

    After Barkha Sengupta's Refusal, Gurdeep Kohli Roped In To Play Shaheer Sheikh's On-screen Mother!

