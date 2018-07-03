 »   »   »  Bepannaah Actress Jennifer Winget Looks Cute In Casual Photoshoot

Jennifer’s Casual Photoshoot

Recently, she was seen slaying in a casual photoshoot for a leading shoe company and looked extremely cute. Sharing a picture, Jennifer wrote, "Watch this space, stay tuned to the tube! With @rohan_jagtap_ @sonamvaghani @anishagandhi3'." - (sic)

Jennifer Looks Cute In Latest Pictures

Sonam Vaghani shared behind the shoot video, in which she was seen making cute faces. The actress was seen flaunting a purple top tucked in a body fitting skirt and pink sneakers.

Bepannaah Actress Looks Stunning

Sharing a few pictures from the shoot, Sonam had shared a picture and wrote, "@jenniferwinget1 doing what she does best. Being stunning 😘💖 Closer look at the makeup deets from the first look." - (sic)

Jen Enjoys Latest Photoshoot

In another video that was shared by Jennifer's fans on social media, the actress was seen dancing and having a lot of fun. Well, we are floored with the actress' look!

Fans Praise Jennifer

As Jennifer shared the pictures, fans started praising her looks. One of the user wrote, "Aankhe khuli ho ya ho band...Deedar unka hota hai.. Looking Fab👍." - (sic)

Fans Find Jen Cute

