 »   »   »  Bepannaah CLIMAX: The Show To End On A Happy Note; Zoya & Aditya Reunite; Noor & Arjun To Marry!

Anjana Tries To Commit Suicide

According to the latest spoiler, Anjana will be seen accepting her mistake of separating them. She confesses the same and even tries to commit suicide, but both Zoya and Adi save her.

Aditya Apologises To Zoya

Aditya realises his mistake and beg for his forgiveness. There will be some major drama from as Zoya asks Aditya to give one good reason to forgive him. He then reminds her the promise that he gave during the wedding (pheras) - that he promised he would fight with her and support her, no matter what.

Noor & Arjun Get Married

Not just Aditya and Zoya, even Noor and Arjun's love story ends on a happy note. They get married. Waseem will be accepting both Aditya and Arjun and he will be seen welcoming them home.

Bepannaah Team Bid Final Goodbye

Meanwhile, the team bids goodbye to fans. Recently, the cast was LIVE on Instagram and shared their experiences. The team also partied hard after shooting for their last episode.

Harshad Chopra Writes

Jennifer had shared a lengthy heart-warming message and bid goodbye to the viewers. Harshad Chopra shared a monochrome picture and captioned it as, "Acchha chalta hun...duaaon mein yaad rakhna..." - (sic)

Shehzad’s Farewell Dairy!

Shehzad, who plays the role of Arjun, shared a picture snapped with happy family and wrote, "Farewell dairies... ill miss them everyday @jenniferwinget1 @harshad_chopra @aanchalgoswami55 #iqbal.azad." - (sic)

Rajesh Khattar Shares A Video

Rajesh Khattar aka papa Hooda shared a video in which the cast was seen dancing and singing 'Aaj ki raat', and wrote, "#fun with the team. Our unsung hero's. Make up team, assistants technicians maketh what finally cometh on screen. #bepannaah mohabbate to all of them." - (sic)