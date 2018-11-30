English
 Bepannaah CLIMAX: The Show To End On A Happy Note; Zoya & Aditya Reunite; Noor & Arjun To Marry!

Bepannaah CLIMAX: The Show To End On A Happy Note; Zoya & Aditya Reunite; Noor & Arjun To Marry!

By
    Bepannaah joins the list of shows that will end despite the viewers' protest! The show had won the hearts of viewers, the credit goes to the whole team - actors, writers and the crew! But the show couldn't gain the expected TRPs, and that's the reason the show is being shut down. Initially, they had planned to get the show on a digital platform, but the actors were not ready to take the show digitally, and hence the makers decided to end it!

    As we revealed, the actors shot for the final episode on November 28, 2018, and the final episode will be aired today (November 30)! It's a happy ending as everyone in the show will reunite! Check out the upcoming final track!

    Anjana Tries To Commit Suicide

    According to the latest spoiler, Anjana will be seen accepting her mistake of separating them. She confesses the same and even tries to commit suicide, but both Zoya and Adi save her.

    Aditya Apologises To Zoya

    Aditya realises his mistake and beg for his forgiveness. There will be some major drama from as Zoya asks Aditya to give one good reason to forgive him. He then reminds her the promise that he gave during the wedding (pheras) - that he promised he would fight with her and support her, no matter what.

    Noor & Arjun Get Married

    Not just Aditya and Zoya, even Noor and Arjun's love story ends on a happy note. They get married. Waseem will be accepting both Aditya and Arjun and he will be seen welcoming them home.

    Bepannaah Team Bid Final Goodbye

    Meanwhile, the team bids goodbye to fans. Recently, the cast was LIVE on Instagram and shared their experiences. The team also partied hard after shooting for their last episode.

    Harshad Chopra Writes

    Jennifer had shared a lengthy heart-warming message and bid goodbye to the viewers. Harshad Chopra shared a monochrome picture and captioned it as, "Acchha chalta hun...duaaon mein yaad rakhna..." - (sic)

    Shehzad’s Farewell Dairy!

    Shehzad, who plays the role of Arjun, shared a picture snapped with happy family and wrote, "Farewell dairies... ill miss them everyday @jenniferwinget1 @harshad_chopra @aanchalgoswami55 #iqbal.azad." - (sic)

    Rajesh Khattar Shares A Video

    Rajesh Khattar aka papa Hooda shared a video in which the cast was seen dancing and singing 'Aaj ki raat', and wrote, "#fun with the team. Our unsung hero's. Make up team, assistants technicians maketh what finally cometh on screen. #bepannaah mohabbate to all of them." - (sic)

    View this post on Instagram

    #fun with the team. Our unsung hero’s . Make up team, assistants technicians maketh what finally cometh on screen 😀😊 #bepannaah mohabbat to all of them @jenniferwinget1 @sehban_azim @vaishnavidhanraj @shehzadss @mallika453 @aanchalgoswami55 .#farewellmoments

    A post shared by Rajesh Khattar (@rajesh_khattar) on Nov 29, 2018 at 12:02am PST

    Well, it's sad to bid goodbye to such a good show and amazing actors. We hope the cast and crew come together with another interesting show and entertain us in the future.

