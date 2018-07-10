 »   »   »  SPOILERS ALERT! Popular Shows, Bepannaah & Dil Hi Toh Hai To Take Leap!

Bepannaah Latest Update: Zoya & Aditya Live Separately

In Bepannaah, Zoya and Aditya forgive their partners Yash and Pooja. They bid final goodbyes to Yash and Pooja. Both Zoya and Aditiya decide to move on in their lives and separate.

Bepannaah Spoiler: Pooja & Yash’s Murder Mystery

According to the latest spoiler, the show will be taking a leap. Post leap, Zoya and Aditya meet again and new track will start. Pooja and Yash's murder mystery is yet to be solved. As per the reports, Harshvardan Hooda (Adi's father) is the main person who planned their muder!

Dil Hi Toh Hai Latest Update: Palak & Rithvik Turn Friends

In Dil Hi Toh Hai, Rithvik Noon and Palak Sharma, who were not so fond of each other, have turned friends. Rithvik gets to know that Palak is not like his mother (not after money) and starts caring for her.

Dil Hi Toh Hai Spoiler: Palak & Rithvik’s Equation Changes

But, according to the latest spoiler, the show will take a few months' leap. Post leap, the equations between Palak and Rithvik changes. There would be disagreements between Rithvik and Palak again, and she resigns Rithvik's company. Apparently, Rithvik's brother Rishabh will be the reason for the differences between Rithvik and Palak!

Kasam’s Reverse Leap

Meanwhile, Sharad Malhotra talks about his show's reverse leap. He was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "The show's earlier leap had me grow old. I am back to playing a youngster."

Sharad Malhotra On Kasam’s Leap

The actor adds, "Now, I am a football champ, Ranbir Kapoor, from Canada. My previous character, Rishi Singh Bedi, 50, had donated a sperm. Ranbir is the offspring. I am lucky to play my own son." He further added, "We were shown to be older, but this time, some new cast has been added and it is reverse gear."