 »   »   »  SPOILERS ALERT! Popular Shows, Bepannaah & Dil Hi Toh Hai To Take Leap!

Get ready to witness some major twists on Colors' popular show, Bepannaah and Sony TV's Dil Hi Toh Hai. All the three shows are set to take a leap. Post leap, on Bepannaah, Zoya and Aditya are shown living separately, while on Dil Hi Toh Hai, the equation between Rithvik and Palak changes. On the other hand, Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki actor Sharad Malhotra (seen as Rishi) talk about his show's reverse leap.
Here's what you can expect from the shows.
Bepannaah Latest Update: Zoya & Aditya Live Separately
In Bepannaah, Zoya and Aditya forgive their partners Yash and Pooja. They bid final goodbyes to Yash and Pooja. Both Zoya and Aditiya decide to move on in their lives and separate.
Bepannaah Spoiler: Pooja & Yash’s Murder Mystery
According to the latest spoiler, the show will be taking a leap. Post leap, Zoya and Aditya meet again and new track will start. Pooja and Yash's murder mystery is yet to be solved. As per the reports, Harshvardan Hooda (Adi's father) is the main person who planned their muder!
Dil Hi Toh Hai Latest Update: Palak & Rithvik Turn Friends
In Dil Hi Toh Hai, Rithvik Noon and Palak Sharma, who were not so fond of each other, have turned friends. Rithvik gets to know that Palak is not like his mother (not after money) and starts caring for her.
Dil Hi Toh Hai Spoiler: Palak & Rithvik’s Equation Changes
But, according to the latest spoiler, the show will take a few months' leap. Post leap, the equations between Palak and Rithvik changes. There would be disagreements between Rithvik and Palak again, and she resigns Rithvik's company. Apparently, Rithvik's brother Rishabh will be the reason for the differences between Rithvik and Palak!
Kasam’s Reverse Leap
Meanwhile, Sharad Malhotra talks about his show's reverse leap. He was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "The show's earlier leap had me grow old. I am back to playing a youngster."
Sharad Malhotra On Kasam’s Leap
The actor adds, "Now, I am a football champ, Ranbir Kapoor, from Canada. My previous character, Rishi Singh Bedi, 50, had donated a sperm. Ranbir is the offspring. I am lucky to play my own son." He further added, "We were shown to be older, but this time, some new cast has been added and it is reverse gear."
