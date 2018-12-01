 »   »   »  Bepannaah Fans Bid Emotional Goodbye; Praise Jennifer & Harshad; Trend 'AdhuraAlvidaBepannaah’!

Fans’ Tweets: Naziya Jenniholic

"Her Versatility Is Beyond This World..And When He Comes And Join Her In That , Then Its A Complete Another World Of Them And Their Loyal Fans..Tq Each And Everyone #AdhuraAlvidaBepannaah." - (sic)

Nyctophile

"Aditya hooda. a ml who has gone through innumerable pains but never lose the goodness of his heart, extremely respectful, heartily expressive, mature and still an adorable little child; a character that'll stay with me forever; thank you @ChopdaHarshad <3 #AdhuraAlvidaBepannaah." - (sic)

@_nahixx

"It looks like just yesterday this happened, we got to witness such a gorgeous pair on-screen, got to see such powerful performances. I am just emosh that it was such a short yet the most beautiful journey. :") #AdhuraAlvidaBepannaah." - (sic)

@isabaxo

"My babies deserved a better after-marriage life. WE DESERVED MORE OF THEIR KITCHEN ROMANCE. #AdhuraAlvidaBepannaah." - (sic)

"No adiya hug can beat the beauty of this hug. wow so many iconic scenes we had in these past eight months #AdhuraAlvidaBepannaah." - (sic)

@BelapurKeeDayan

"Who knew one day the initial title ADHURA ALVIDA would come full circle at the end of the serial 😭💔 A STORY OF A SECOND CHANCE & INCOMPLETE GOODBYES. A CHANCE WE NEVER GOT & A GOODBYE WE DONT WANNA BID😭😭 #AdhuraAlvidaBepannaah." - (sic)

@RiiTalks

"SO CURTAINS CLOSES ON BEPANNAAH. SHOW ENDS , BUT ITS DEFINITELY NOT THE END OF ADITYA AND ZOYA THEY WILL LIVE IN OUR HEARTS. #AdhuraAlvidaBepannaah."

Diljot

"I still can not believe we actually got such talented and beautiful people in the SAME SHOW. Harshad & Jennifer, thank you for being Adi and Zoya and making us laugh and cry with them. Please come back together because we can't afford to lose a power couple #AdhuraAlvidaBepannaah." - (sic)

✿ K I A R A ✿

"Thank you Mr.@aniruddha_r you managed to make your dream our greatest treasure.

Thank you Mr.@ChopdaHarshad for giving us ITVs greatest ML Aditya Hooda.

Thank you Ms.@jenwinget for such a steller performance.

We promise to keep the Bepannaah love alive.. #AdhuraAlvidaBepannaah." - (sic)