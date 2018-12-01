 »   »   »  Bepannaah Fans Bid Emotional Goodbye; Praise Jennifer & Harshad; Trend 'AdhuraAlvidaBepannaah’!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Colors' popular show Bepannaah might not have topped the TRP chart, but the show has definitely made lasting impression on viewers. Every actor on the show was amazing and the script was beautifully written. The viewers were impressed with the actors as well as content. They loved their Zoya and Aditya (Jennifer Winget and Harshad Chopra). But as the saying goes, all good things come to an end. The show ended on a happy note, but the viewers were upset!
They felt that it was an 'adhura alvida'! The fans started trending #AdhuraAlvidaBepannaah on Twitter. Although they were unhappy, they bid emotional goodbye to the show. They praised the actors and the makers, recalled the best moments in the show, and wished that the jodi come together again! Check out a few tweets!
Fans’ Tweets: Naziya Jenniholic
"Her Versatility Is Beyond This World..And When He Comes And Join Her In That , Then Its A Complete Another World Of Them And Their Loyal Fans..Tq Each And Everyone #AdhuraAlvidaBepannaah." - (sic)
Nyctophile
"Aditya hooda. a ml who has gone through innumerable pains but never lose the goodness of his heart, extremely respectful, heartily expressive, mature and still an adorable little child; a character that'll stay with me forever; thank you @ChopdaHarshad <3 #AdhuraAlvidaBepannaah." - (sic)
@_nahixx
"It looks like just yesterday this happened, we got to witness such a gorgeous pair on-screen, got to see such powerful performances. I am just emosh that it was such a short yet the most beautiful journey. :") #AdhuraAlvidaBepannaah." - (sic)
@isabaxo
"My babies deserved a better after-marriage life. WE DESERVED MORE OF THEIR KITCHEN ROMANCE. #AdhuraAlvidaBepannaah." - (sic)
"No adiya hug can beat the beauty of this hug. wow so many iconic scenes we had in these past eight months #AdhuraAlvidaBepannaah." - (sic)
@BelapurKeeDayan
"Who knew one day the initial title ADHURA ALVIDA would come full circle at the end of the serial 😭💔 A STORY OF A SECOND CHANCE & INCOMPLETE GOODBYES. A CHANCE WE NEVER GOT & A GOODBYE WE DONT WANNA BID😭😭 #AdhuraAlvidaBepannaah." - (sic)
@RiiTalks
"SO CURTAINS CLOSES ON BEPANNAAH. SHOW ENDS , BUT ITS DEFINITELY NOT THE END OF ADITYA AND ZOYA THEY WILL LIVE IN OUR HEARTS. #AdhuraAlvidaBepannaah."
Diljot
"I still can not believe we actually got such talented and beautiful people in the SAME SHOW. Harshad & Jennifer, thank you for being Adi and Zoya and making us laugh and cry with them. Please come back together because we can't afford to lose a power couple #AdhuraAlvidaBepannaah." - (sic)
✿ K I A R A ✿
"Thank you Mr.@aniruddha_r you managed to make your dream our greatest treasure.
Thank you Mr.@ChopdaHarshad for giving us ITVs greatest ML Aditya Hooda.
Thank you Ms.@jenwinget for such a steller performance.
We promise to keep the Bepannaah love alive.. #AdhuraAlvidaBepannaah." - (sic)
