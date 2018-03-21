 »   »   » Bepannaah: Fans Give THUMBS UP To Jennifer Winget & Harshad Chopra’s Show

Related Articles
The much-awaited show, Bepannaah was premiered on March 19, 2018. The show that centres around theme of love, lust, and infidelity, stars Jennifer stars Jennifer Winget, Sehban Azim, Harshad Chopda and Namita Dubey.
The show started off on a promising note and viewers are quite impressed with the first two episodes itself. They are all praise for the actors and their acting skills. The fans are eagerly waiting for the upcoming episodes. Read a few tweets.
Daniya
Sharing a few pictures from a scene, Daniya wrote, "What a chilling, devasting and intense this scene was?! jennifer and harshad were brilliant in this scene. #Bepannaah." - (sic)
Tara.
Sharing Harshad Chopra's pictures, Tara wrote, "An appreciation post for this cute and my most favorite scene from the episode.🤓 #Bepannaah." - (sic)
Isha Kumar
Sharing a picture from a scene where Harshad and Jennifer (Aditya and Zoya) met, Isha wrote, "Symbolism- god is with them, when they first meet. #bepannaah Foreshadowing that it's meant to be.." - (sic)
Zoe.
Harshad (Aditya) is seen playing the role of a captain Sharing a few pictures, Zoe wrote, "Oh my goodness, Harshad in that uniform makes my heart go allllll whooossshhhhh😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 #Bepannaah." - (sic)
M a R i E 💫
Sharing pictures, in which Zoya was seen chasing Aditya, Marie wrote, "They are kids y'all look at them😂😂 @jenwinget @ChopdaHarshad #Bepannaah #AdiYa." - (sic)
𝓐.@KryanKdKt
"Cinevistaas is known for their fresh, yet promising content. 1st episode of #Bepannaah was enough to satisfy, and convince me. Great story, aesthetically pleasing cinematography & powerhouses of talents. JACKPOT !" - (sic)
Fida Mansoor
"I KNOW I AM SAYING IT FOR THE 100TH TIME BUT TRUST ME. "JENNIFER - HARSHAD " CASTING WAS THE BEST THING HAPPENED IN INDIAN TV RECENTLY !!😭 BOTH ARE POWER HOUSE OF TALENT AND THEIR SCENES TURN OUT TO MINDBLOWING !!👏💯❤️#Bepannaah." - (sic)
Z a r a a ⚡️ & S ❃
z a r a a ⚡️: Jennifer winget did THAT. I need zoya siddiqui's dresses in life thank you pls. what a look. stunning is an understatement. #Bepannaah. - (sic)
S ❃: harshad and Jennifer are real power houses of talent , what acting 👏🏻👏🏻 #Bepannaah. - (sic)
Vivilicious 💖 💖 💖 💖 💖 💖 💘 💘 💘 💘
"Another breathtaking episode of #Bepannaah each & every scene is prefect balanced & measured #JenniferWinget is excellent... Along with her every characters r balanced nt a 0% of melodrama... Good going @ColorsTV." - (sic)
Mim ❤
"Aditya understand that how naive Zoya is😍One day when he will love her & protect her, his innocent wife😂😍 Can't imagine what will happen when Aditya fall in love with this girl😘 #bepannaah #BepannaahLove @ColorsTV." - (sic)
Shreya Mukherjea
"I jst cnt wait 4 it 2 b 9 pm ...cz my Queen @jenwinget & HC r gonna burn d screen wid der intensity !! #DeepIntoAdiYaMagic #AdiYa ...TV's newest & hottest on screen couple... Imma goin' crazy 4 dem 😭😭❤❤❤ #Bepannaah." - (sic)
Barsha4Harshad
"This scene man was so freaking intense👌 @ChopdaHarshad you made me cry 😭 hats off to you..you nailed it #Bepannaah." - (sic)
