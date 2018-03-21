 »   »   » Bepannaah: Fans Give THUMBS UP To Jennifer Winget & Harshad Chopra’s Show

Daniya

Sharing a few pictures from a scene, Daniya wrote, "What a chilling, devasting and intense this scene was?! jennifer and harshad were brilliant in this scene. #Bepannaah." - (sic)

Tara.

‏Sharing Harshad Chopra's pictures, Tara wrote, "An appreciation post for this cute and my most favorite scene from the episode.🤓 #Bepannaah." - (sic)

Isha Kumar

‏Sharing a picture from a scene where Harshad and Jennifer (Aditya and Zoya) met, Isha wrote, "Symbolism- god is with them, when they first meet. #bepannaah Foreshadowing that it's meant to be.." - (sic)

Zoe.

Harshad (Aditya) is seen playing the role of a captain Sharing a few pictures, Zoe wrote, "Oh my goodness, Harshad in that uniform makes my heart go allllll whooossshhhhh😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 #Bepannaah." - (sic)

M a R i E 💫

Sharing pictures, in which Zoya was seen chasing Aditya, Marie wrote, "They are kids y'all look at them😂😂 @jenwinget @ChopdaHarshad #Bepannaah #AdiYa." - (sic)

𝓐.@KryanKdKt

"Cinevistaas is known for their fresh, yet promising content. 1st episode of #Bepannaah was enough to satisfy, and convince me. Great story, aesthetically pleasing cinematography & powerhouses of talents. JACKPOT !" - (sic)

Fida Mansoor

"I KNOW I AM SAYING IT FOR THE 100TH TIME BUT TRUST ME. "JENNIFER - HARSHAD " CASTING WAS THE BEST THING HAPPENED IN INDIAN TV RECENTLY !!😭 BOTH ARE POWER HOUSE OF TALENT AND THEIR SCENES TURN OUT TO MINDBLOWING !!👏💯❤️#Bepannaah." - (sic)

Z a r a a ⚡️ & S ❃

z a r a a ⚡️: Jennifer winget did THAT. I need zoya siddiqui's dresses in life thank you pls. what a look. stunning is an understatement. #Bepannaah. - (sic)

S ❃: ‏harshad and Jennifer are real power houses of talent , what acting 👏🏻👏🏻 #Bepannaah. - (sic)

Vivilicious 💖 💖 💖 💖 💖 💖 💘 💘 💘 💘

‏"Another breathtaking episode of #Bepannaah each & every scene is prefect balanced & measured #JenniferWinget is excellent... Along with her every characters r balanced nt a 0% of melodrama... Good going @ColorsTV." - (sic)

Mim ❤

‏"Aditya understand that how naive Zoya is😍One day when he will love her & protect her, his innocent wife😂😍 Can't imagine what will happen when Aditya fall in love with this girl😘 #bepannaah #BepannaahLove @ColorsTV." - (sic)

Shreya Mukherjea

"I jst cnt wait 4 it 2 b 9 pm ...cz my Queen @jenwinget & HC r gonna burn d screen wid der intensity !! #DeepIntoAdiYaMagic #AdiYa ...TV's newest & hottest on screen couple... Imma goin' crazy 4 dem 😭😭❤❤❤ #Bepannaah." - (sic)

Barsha4Harshad

"This scene man was so freaking intense👌 @ChopdaHarshad you made me cry 😭 hats off to you..you nailed it #Bepannaah." - (sic)