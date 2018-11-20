 »   »   »  Bepannaah Fans Are Upset With The Channel; Say The Show Was Never Aired On Time!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Recently, there were reports that Colors shutting down two popular shows Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka and Bepannah. The reason for the shows going off air is speculated to be the low TRPs. The news of Bepannaah going off air has upset the fans. Many of them took to social media to trend #DontEndBepannaah. They have been trending it for the past six days. They have even completed one Million total tweet count, which is huge! They have been trending all India trends on top positions and on third position in worldwide trends.
The fans feel the low ratings of the show are because of the channel and not because of viewers. They add that the show was never aired on time and they seem to be confused with the calculations of the ratings. Read on to know what a fan has to say about the show on behalf of other Bepannaah fans as well!
One Of The Fans Writes…
"Now we got to know that TRP is calculated from 10.30 to 11 PM even if the show starts at 10.50. Seriously?! Is it it a kind of joke now?! We fix our works and our schedule to watch our fav show but here the team is actually playing with the viewers choices. How i wish the show was at it usual time slot 9PM. It would have fetched good ratings every week." - (sic)
“The Show Was Never Telecasted On Time”
"Show was supposed to be at 9PM slot! For few days it started at different time slots. Sometimes at 9.10, 9.15! Then the time slot is shifted to 9.30PM! The show was never telecasted on time! It used to be on air at 09.40 or 9.45! Even then the craze & popularity didn't fade away. It was always on top online & it gained decent TRPs despite of continuous slot changes." - (sic)
Isn't It Channel's Responsibility To Telecast The Show On Time?
"Later the show is shifter to 10.30PM! Even then it maintained consistency & gained 1.8 TRP! Everyone knows what has happened later. The show was never on time. The channel promotes the show with 10.30 PM slot but telecasts at 10.50PM! Isn't it channel's responsibility to telecast the show on time & accept viewers requests?! - (sic)
Fans Request Channel To Telecast The Show On Time
"Here we are requesting a channel to telecast the show on time, which is actually their duty to do so. We are requesting for something which we were promised by the channel! Strange." - (sic)
By revealing all these, fans also want to save their favourite show from being axed. They feel that it is 'pure injustice' to end the show mid-way.
Well, Bepannaah indeed has good content and the actors are doing an amazing job. We understand the fans concern towards the show and hope the makers or the channel gives them proper answer!
