 »   »   »  Bepannaah Fans Are Upset With The Channel; Say The Show Was Never Aired On Time!

One Of The Fans Writes…

"Now we got to know that TRP is calculated from 10.30 to 11 PM even if the show starts at 10.50. Seriously?! Is it it a kind of joke now?! We fix our works and our schedule to watch our fav show but here the team is actually playing with the viewers choices. How i wish the show was at it usual time slot 9PM. It would have fetched good ratings every week." - (sic)

“The Show Was Never Telecasted On Time”

"Show was supposed to be at 9PM slot! For few days it started at different time slots. Sometimes at 9.10, 9.15! Then the time slot is shifted to 9.30PM! The show was never telecasted on time! It used to be on air at 09.40 or 9.45! Even then the craze & popularity didn't fade away. It was always on top online & it gained decent TRPs despite of continuous slot changes." - (sic)

Isn't It Channel's Responsibility To Telecast The Show On Time?

"Later the show is shifter to 10.30PM! Even then it maintained consistency & gained 1.8 TRP! Everyone knows what has happened later. The show was never on time. The channel promotes the show with 10.30 PM slot but telecasts at 10.50PM! Isn't it channel's responsibility to telecast the show on time & accept viewers requests?! - (sic)

Fans Request Channel To Telecast The Show On Time

"Here we are requesting a channel to telecast the show on time, which is actually their duty to do so. We are requesting for something which we were promised by the channel! Strange." - (sic)

By revealing all these, fans also want to save their favourite show from being axed. They feel that it is 'pure injustice' to end the show mid-way.