 »   »   »  Bepannaah: Harshad Chopra To Promote The Show On Bigg Boss 12; The Show Will Be Aired Online!

Will Jennifer Join Harshad?

Apparently, Jennifer Winget joining Harshad on Bepannaah is doubtful, as she is busy with a project down South! We are sure that fans will be extremely upset with this! Well, since it's not confirmed by the channels or the actors, let's wait for official announcement!

Harshad Is Huge Fan Of Salman Khan

Meanwhile, Harshad, who will be seen sharing screen with Salman in Bigg Boss 12, says he is a huge fan of the Bollywood actor! He tells Bollywoodlife that the biggest takeaway from Bigg Boss 12 is meeting him in person. He also adds that he has never seen Salman even from a distance.

Harshad Says…

He was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "I don't know what I will do when I meet him, maybe just keep on looking at him. I have so many memories of my childhood craze for him. However, I have never tried to look or behave like him."

Salman Inspired Harshad To Work Out!

Harshad adds that Salman inspired him to work out and build a fit physique. He says that he has watched almost all his 90s films. His first Salman films were Hum Aapke Hain Kaun and Karan Arjun.

“I Just Want To See The Man”

The actor further added, "I just want to see the man. If I get an opportunity, I will talk with him a bit or just shut up. You know, actors are mentally occupied at all times. Even if they look free, they aren't. I don't want to disturb him. I don't know what to do."

The Actor Is Not A Bigg Boss Fan

Harshad confesses that he is not a Bigg Boss fan and doesn't watch it. When asked whether he will ever like to do the show, he told the entertainment portal, "Never say never. I don't know what life will make me do in the future. I only hope that there is no majboori or zaroorat in my life so that I can do work that I love. I don't need too much man, I need a decent amount, that's good enough."