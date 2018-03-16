 »   »   » Bepannaah: Jennifer Winget Was In Tears When She Heard The Narration!

Bepannaah

The show revolves around two strangers - Aditya and Zoya, who are brought together by a mysterious accident that shakes the very roots of their foundation. Are they betrayed by their partners? Will they fall in love again?

Jennifer Was In Tears When She Heard The Narration

When Jennifer was asked about the story, she was quoted by Mid-day as saying, "The first time I heard the narration for the show, I had tears in my eyes; a show like Bepannaah comes your way rarely and I am ecstatic to be a part of it."

Jennifer As Zoya

Regarding her character, Jennifer said, "My character Zoya is a sweet, polite young lady who has always led a very sheltered life and has always been dependent on the men in her life."

Zoya’s Story

"How her life turns upside down in a flash is baffling to say the least. I'm having a blast shooting with Harshad and Sehban. I'm sure viewers will love our chemistry."

Sehban Azim

Regarding the show, Sehban said, "Bepannaah is a show that has been in the making for a while now. The detailing for every character, be it the look, the dialogues, the treatment - all of it has been given close attention to and its brilliance shows in every scene we do. I cannot thank the channel and the creators of the show enough, for making me a part of this stunning piece of fiction".

Harshad’s Comeback Show

Harshad is happy, excited and feels lucky to be part of the show that is an intense love story. He says, "Bepannaah's core concept and my director Aniruddha Sir and DOP Deepak Sir were the major influencers in this case; Jennifer and I hit off as soon as we met. I'm sure it will be exciting for the audience to see us together onscreen."

Namita Dubey

Namita Dubey was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "We are working with the best team on television today - both in front of the camera and behind it. The audience's response to the promo has been great and I hope and pray that it gets better and bigger as the show progresses."

Story About Love & Betrayal

The Programming Head of Colors, Manisha Sharma says, "Bepannaah is a story about love and betrayal that changes two peoples' lives forever. The need to know what happened that night is what will keep our main protagonists and story moving very interestingly. We hope the chemistry between our lead characters and the twist that surrounds them will keep the viewers hooked on to the show."