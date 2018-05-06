 »   »   » Bepannaah New Promo: Zoya & Aditya To Get Married, Did They Kill Yash & Pooja?

Aditya Wants Zoya To Smile!

Aditya will be seen trying to make Zoya smile as she will be completely shattered because of her husband's mistake. Aditya doesn't want Zoya to hurt herself because of other's (Yash) mistake.

Who Wants To Seize Zoya’s Company?

In the latest promo, we saw as to how Aditya's words impact Zoya and she stops from going back to Masoorie. She gets a grand welcome back into her office. But her happiness will be short-lived as few men enter the office and that her office is sealed and seized.

Aditya Supports Zoya!

Aditya supports Zoya and we get to watch a mystery man in a car, who apparently is Kalpesh Virani, who (his family) will have a connection with Aditya and Zoya through their event management company.

Aditya & Zoya To Get Married!

Now, the makers has released a new promo in which Aditya and Zoya are seen taking pheras (getting married), while Apurva Agnihotri enters the scene with Mahi.

Apurva Agnihotri & Mahi

Apurva throws Aditya and Zoya's romantic pictures. Apurva promises to reveal the truth one by one, while Mahi says, "Akri chaal hum chalege'! As Zoya and Aditya are getting married, Apurva reveals that Yash and Pooja weren't killed but murdered!

Did Adiya & Zoya Kill Their Partners

The promo ends with handcuff hanging in front of Aditya and Zoya, while the duo look tensed and holds hands! Did Adiya and Zoya kill their partners? Were they cheating their partners?

Aditya Saves Zoya From Goons!

Meanwhile, currently on the show, Mahi appoints a goon to threaten Zoya. A few goons try to attack Zoya and threaten her to leave Mumbai. But Aditya comes to her rescue!