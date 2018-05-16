 »   »   » Bepannaah: Post Aditya & Zoya’s Marriage, Mahi Turns Psycho Lover, Is The Show Going Beyhadh Way?

Aditya Proposes Zoya

Aditya then asks Mahi to play the role of his fake wife, but the employees do not feel Aditya and Mahi that chemistry to be a power couple! Zoya tries to convince the employees that faking marriage is not a good idea and if someone comes to know the truth, they might get jailed!

Aditya Taunts Zoya

While Mahi asks her if she has any better idea, Aditya taunts Zoya and employees to be ready as the company might shut down as they do not have money to pay back!

Aditya & Zoya Get Married!

According to the latest spoiler, Zoya gets into more trouble as the client ask Aditya to put mangalsutra on Zoya. Aditya puts mangalsutra on Zoya, who is shattered and disturbed. But somehow she manages to deal with it as she convinces herself that it is a fake marriage to save Zosh. She also hides the mangalsutra from her mother-in-law.

Zoya In Trouble

On work front, Aditya will create trouble as he backs out from the presentation at the last minute. Somehow, Zoya maanges to conduct the presentation, but the clients will put her in trouble as they ask her to organise a cricket event!

Mahi Helps Zoya To Impress Aditya

Zoya will not know anything about cricket and confronts Mahi, who surprisingly will turn her saviour! Well, Mahi will not do anything without any motive. She organises cricket event to impress Aditya!

Why Aditya Is Troubling Zoya?

Well, wondering as to why Aditya is trouble Zoya so much! Well, Aditya is not troubling Zoya, but he is getting her out of depression. He wants her to react as he doesn't like Zoya being silent!

Mahi Turns Psycho Lover; Takes Rajeev’s Help To Separate Zoya & Aditya!

Also, there are reports that Mahi will get jealous seeing Zoya and Aditya closer. She turns psycho lover. Apparently, Mahi will ask Rajeev Khanna (Apurva Agnihotri) to help her to seek revenge against Zoya. Rajeev and Zoya try to separate Zoya and Aditya.

Is Bepannaah Going Beyhadh Way?

It has to be recalled that in Beyhadh, Jennifer (Maya) played psycho lover to get Arjun's (Kushal Tandon) love. In this show (Bepannaah) it's not Jennifer, but Mahi, who turns psycho lover. It has to be seen whether Mahi goes Maya (from Beyhadh) way to get Aditya's love!