 »   »   »  Bepannaah Spoiler: Aditya To Confess His Love For Zoya; Is Anjana Behind Pooja & Yash’s Murder?

Zoya & Aditya

According to the latest promo, Zoya will be seen asking Aditya about her importance in his life. While Zoya tells him that he is her closest friend, Aditya won't be able to reply! The duo are later seen separated by a roadblock.

Aditya Confesses His Love For Zoya

Post this, Zoya will be seen getting into trouble. She gets trapped in her car for hours and shouts for help. She loses her conscious, while Aditya tries to find her. He feels helpless as he won't be able to find her and breaks down. He confesses to himself that he is in love with Zoya! It has to be seen whether he will confess his love in front of Zoya or not.

Aditya & Zoya Dance For A Romantic Song

Also according to the latest spoiler, Zoya and Aditya groove for a romantic number at the party. This doesn't go well with Anjana, who humiliates her. Aditya gets angry at Anjana and will be seen supporting Zoya. This upsets Anjana.

Sakshi In Trouble

On the other hand, it is known that Aditya and Arjun have been trying to get in touch with Sakshi, who is kidnapped by Anjana. Aditya will also want Sakshi to attend his parent's anniversary.

Anjana’s Plan

Apparently, Anjana will plan and ask Sakshi to video call Aditya and Arjun. She will threaten Sakshi at gun point and asks her to speak normally with her sons. She asks Sakshi to behave like she is in the US and doesn't want to return to India or even stay in touch with them.

Did Anjana Kill Pooja For Betraying Her Son?

It has to be recalled that Anjana warns Sakshi about the consequences of going against her. She reminds her of Pooja's fate as she had betrayed her son (flash back of Pooja and Yash's accident is shown). So does this mean Anjana was behind Pooja and Yash's death?