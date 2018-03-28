 »   »   » Bepannaah SPOILER: Aditya & Zoya To Turn Wedding Planners; Urfi Javed To Enter The Show!

Related Articles
Bepannaah, which stars Jennifer Winget, Harshad Chopra, Sehban Azim and Namita Dubey in the lead roles, has already impressed the viewers. The fans are eagerly waiting for the upcoming track to know what's in store!
On the show, Zoya and Aditya are shattered with their partners' (Yash and Pooja) death. While Aditya has accepted that his wife Pooja cheated him, Zoya still believes that her husband loved her.
Aditya Hates Zoya
Every time Zoya and Aditya come face to face, Aditya remembers Yash and Pooja's affair and lashes out at Zoya. On the other hand, Zoya feels their fate is connected and so God is making them meet!
Zoya & Aditya Questioned By Police
Aditya's father wants to close the case, but the case gets transferred to Mumbai and police questions Zoya and Aditya regarding their partners' death. The police also gets a photo in which Aditya and Yash are snapped together at a party!
Mahi Befriends Zoya
On the other hand, Yash's sister, Mahi feels betrayed as her brother had transferred all his property to Zoya's name. Mahi befriends Zoya so that they get back their brother's property.
Aditya Gets Arrested
Meanwhile, Zoya and Aditya meet each other again at the supermarket, where they get to see their respective partners' picture. While Zoya gets upset, Aditya breaks the glass in anger. He also barges into Yash's house and creates havoc. We assume that Yash's family gets Aditya arrested as he misbehaves with the family members.
Aditya & Zoya To Turn Wedding Planners
In the upcoming episode, Aditya and Zoya turn wedding planners. The duo will be seen planning Bella and Rohan's wedding. It will be interesting to see how Zoya and Aditya turn wedding planners and how they work together!
Urfi Javed To Enter The Show
According to Tellychakkar report, Urfi Javed, who was seen on Star Plus' Meri Durga, will be seen playing a cameo role on the show. She will be seen playing the role of an NRI girl, Bella. The actress has already started shooting.
Urfi As Bella
Urfi was quoted by the website as saying, "I am very excited to work with the cast of Bepannaah and I absolutely loved working with Jennifer Winget, Harshad Chopra and Vaishanvi Dhanraj."
